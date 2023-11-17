Bellator 301: How many title fights are taking place? Where to watch?

Bellator 301 takes place tonight and will feature a stacked lineup of fights in what will reportedly be the final event under their current ownership.

There are two title fights scheduled for tonight's event, which takes place at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. The prelims portion of the event begins at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT and will be available on the promotion's YouTube channel, and the Bellator 301 main card will follow at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT on Showtime.

In the main event, reigning Bellator welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov defends his title against Jason Jackson. Amosov has an unbeaten 27-0 MMA record and has been compared to the likes of UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov for his stellar performances. Meanwhile, Jackson is riding an impressive 6-fight winning streak that includes wins over Paul Daley, Neiman Gracie, former UFC lightweight champion Benson Henderson, and former Bellator welterweight champion Douglas Lima.

The Bellator 301 co-main event is arguably the most anticipated bout on the main card as reigning bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis will make his third defence against interim bantamweight champion Patchy Mix in a title unification bout. Mix is coming off the $1 Million Bellator bantamweight Grand Prix, which he won after a spectacular first-round knockout of Raufeon Stots.

It was unfortunate for Pettis as he was unable to compete in the tournament as a result of an injury and was forced to watch from the sidelines. Despite not participating in the Grand Prix, he fought more recently as he successfully defended his title at Bellator 297, where he earned a unanimous decision win over featherweight champion Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire.

Other bouts taking place at Bellator 301 include Alexandr Shabliy vs. Patricky 'Pitbull' Freire in a lightweight Grand Prix semi-final bout, AJ McKee vs. Sidney Outlaw in a lightweight bout, and a bantamweight rematch between rivals Raufeon Stots and Danny Sabatello.