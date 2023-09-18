Bellator 301 update: AJ McKee fight added to already stacked card in huge boost for the event

There has been another massive addition to Bellator 301 as AJ McKee has been added to an already stacked card, which is scheduled to take place at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois on November 17.

The promotion officially announced that the former Bellator featherweight champion and Grand Prix winner will fight No.5 ranked lightweight Sidney Outlaw on the main card. It will be 'The Mercenary's first bout since last December, where he earned a unanimous decision win over reigning Rizin lightweight champion Roberto 'Satoshi' de Souza at the Bellator vs. Rizin event.

AJ McKee was originally scheduled to fight Patricky 'Pitbull' Freire this past July in the opening round of the lightweight Grand Prix, but was forced to withdraw due to a staph infection. As a result, he was also removed from the Grand Prix and replaced by Souza, who went on to lose a third-round TKO to Freire.

Sidney Outlaw, on the other hand, is coming off a unanimous decision win over Islam Mamedov this past August, so it will be a quick turnaround for him. With the reports surfacing regarding the promotion's future, both lightweights could make themselves a highly sought-after commodity should they earn an impressive win at Bellator 301.

AJ McKee vs. Sidney Outlaw bout announcement

What other fights are scheduled for the Bellator 301 main card?

In addition to AJ McKee vs. Sidney Outlaw, Bellator 301 is a stacked main card that will feature two title fights, a lightweight Grand Prix semi-final, and bantamweight grudge match.

Welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov will make his second title defense as he takes on Jason Jackson in the main event. In the co-main event, bantamweight champion Sergio Pettis takes on bantamweight Grand Prix winner and interim champion Patchy Mix in a title unification bout.

The event will also feature a grudge match between former interim bantamweight champion Raufeon Stots and Danny Sabatello, which will be a rematch of their Bellator 289 bout that saw Stots earn a split decision win. There is still animosity between the two as they look to bounce back from a loss and get back on track at their rival's expense.

