Bellator champion Cris Cyborg announces date for next fight

It appears fans won't have to wait longer to find out Cris Cyborg's next move, as she recently confirmed the date for her next fight.

There has been plenty of speculation about when the reigning Bellator women's featherweight champion would compete again. It was previously announced she wouldn't be competing at the upcoming Bellator Champions Series event in Belfast. While speaking to MMA journalist James Lynch on her YouTube channel, she confirmed the next bout would be fast approaching and will be a boxing match:

"My next boxing fight is going to be April 27th. It's gonna be [the] main event of Green Bay Fight Night. It's gonna be 154-pounds, four rounds...I'm super excited. I will wait [to] schedule my next MMA fight, so I think it's gonna have a little bit [more] time before the next fight. I'm waiting for PFL, see what's going to happen. But I wanna keep active, keep learning, so for me it was good to have this small boxing fight."

It will be interesting to see who Cyborg's opponent will be as she has been able to carry over her power into boxing. This was displayed in her most recent knockout win over Kelsey Wickstrum this past January.

Cris Cyborg wants to challenge herself in boxing

Cris Cyborg is regarded as one of the greatest female MMA fighters of all time and has forayed into boxing in recent years to continue challenging herself as a fighter.

In the aforementioned interview, the reigning Bellator women's featherweight champion expressed interest in continuing to compete both in boxing and MMA to remain active and ensure that she is not sidelined for too long. She mentioned that boxing allows her to improve her skills and noted that it could lead to bigger fights in the future:

"I gotta keep training, keep getting better. You know, I love [a] challenge, I love learning. I know I'm from MMA, but I'm now a boxer, I'm learning every day and I feel excited and happy to have the opportunity to fight in the ring again."

