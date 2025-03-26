Bellator champion makes feelings known on PFL inactivity, says he's frustrated watching others "get bigger opportunities"

A Bellator champion recently made his feelings known about his current inactivity in PFL and vented his frustrations. He noted that he was disappointed to not receive opportunities, especially considering he requested to be more active.

The promotion has received plenty of backlash from their expanded roster of Bellator competitors and champions after they acquired the promotion. Former featherweight champion Patricio 'Pitbull' and top contender Aaron Pico publicly requested their releases, with the former having his granted before joining the UFC.

Reigning Bellator bantamweight champion Patchy Mix was among the fighters who vented his frustrations with the PFL brass but remained on the sidelines awaiting his next fight. He is regarded as one of the top fighters outside the UFC and is well-respected among his peers in both promotions.

Mix yet again expressed his disappointment and made a public request on Instagram to be booked for a fight. He mentioned that he is eager to compete and disappointed that past opponents he defeated are receiving opportunities:

"My entire career, I been beating dude's a*ses then watching them get bigger opportunities. I just wanna fight. That's it. I'm ready and I'm lethal right now."

Check out Patchy Mix's comments regarding his inactivity in PFL below:

When did Patchy Mix last compete for PFL?

Patchy Mix last competed under the PFL banner at Bellator Champions Series 2: Paris, which took place on May 17, 2024.

Mix headlined the event and earned a split decision win over Magomed Magomedov to successfully retain his bantamweight championship for the first time. It was his lone bout in 2024 as the promotion canceled an event later that year, where his next title defense against Leandro Higo was scheduled.

In another Instagram post, Mix mentioned that he has continued to learn and improve during his hiatus. He also trained with UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili:

"Coming up on close to a year outside of the cage, after going neck and neck to retain my world title last May. I'm motivated now more than ever to show the world what I've been working on and the things I've added to my game."

Check out Patchy Mix's Instagram post below:

