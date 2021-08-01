Bellator featherweight champion A.J. McKee: Net worth, record, and statistics

A.J. McKee is quickly turning into one of the biggest stars in not just Bellator but the entire world of combat sports. The newly crowned Bellator featherweight champion is currently undefeated as a professional fighter. McKee is known for his prolific fighting style and ability to seamlessly combine immaculate striking with world-class wrestling and grappling skills inside the cage.

Interestingly, A.J. McKee's father is also a professional fighter named Antonio McKee. He last competed in 2019 in a lightweight scrap at Bellator 228 and won the fight.

In his latest outing, A.J. McKee stunned the MMA community by picking up an emphatic first-round submission win against Patricio Freire at Bellator 263. By beating 'Pitbull' in the final of the Featherweight World Grand Prix, McKee became the new champion in the 145-pound division.

Watch McKee's finish of 'Pitbull' below:

Here is everything you need to know about A.J. McKee, including his net worth, record, and statistics:

A.J. McKee net worth

As per mediareferee.com, A.J. McKee had an estimated net worth of $1 million before his Bellator 263 bout. He likely earned a paycheck worth $75,000 for his fight against Darrion Caldwell at Bellator 253 last year.

Having won $1 million for winning the Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix, McKee's net worth will increase substantially. It's also safe to assume that he will receive a much bigger purse for every fight in the future.

A.J. McKee record

With a recent win against Patricio Freire, A.J. McKee extended his perfect record to 18-0. The featherweight champ has finished 13 out of the 18 fights he's competed in.

Of those 13 finishes, six came by way of KO and seven via submission. Only five times has A.J. McKee seen a fight go to the judges' scorecards. That speaks volumes about McKee's credentials as an all-rounder in the sport.

A.J. McKee stats

Birth and nationality: A.J. McKee was born on April 7, 1995, in Long Beach, California, to American MMA fighter Antonio McKee and his wife, Michelle. Antonio McKee has also been the Bellator featherweight champion's primary trainer.

Height: 5 ft 10 in (178 cm)

Weight and division: Featherweight - 145 lbs (66 kg)

Reach: 73 inches (187 cm)

Fighting style: McKee is an all-round mixed martial artist whose fighting style is based on various disciplines, including wrestling, BJJ, karate, judo, and kickboxing.

Cage Name: A.J. McKee's cage name is 'Mercenary'.

