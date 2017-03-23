MMA News: Bellator fighter Alex Soto praises rising Indian MMA talent Atif Mohammad

Former UFC fighter Alex "Extremo" Soto names Indian mixed martial artist Atif Mohammad as the next biggest talent from Indian MMA

Atif Mohammad at the promotional poster of Brave Combat Federation

Former UFC fighter Alex "Extremo" Soto has named Indian mixed martial artist Atif Mohammad as the talent to watch out in the coming years.

Alex Soto had an illustrious career fighting in every top promotion including UFC, Bellator and Titan FC. His final fight was at Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen against DeMarcus Brown. Extremo came into the fight after a break, to dominate three rounds of action and win by unanimous decision.

The Bellator fighter has now pointed out that Atif is one of the athletes from India who have made tremendous progress in one of the toughest divisions within a short time. The Indian athlete is currently the 14th ranked of 52 active Middle East Pro Flyweights, according to Tapology records.

Atif Mohammad is the first Indian fighter to claim a victory at Brave Combat Federation. He also became the first Indian athlete to be part of the KHK MMA Fight Team.

“Lil Hawk”, a name that he is known by, redefined his career after the initial bouts in India. He moved to Bahrain to train in the Bahrain MMA gym and later to train alongside KHK MMA. The rising strawweight sensation was mentored and trained by Mohammed Shahid and UFC Hall of Famer, Pete Williams.

After his first appearance in Brave Combat Federation, Atif had embarked on training in multiple gyms around the world, including the Patong Stadium Gym, Thailand and the 10th Planet Jiu Jitsu gym in San Diego.

He is also the sole Indian athlete to represent the nation at the upcoming Brave 4: Unstoppable in Abu Dhabi. He will be facing Jomar-Pa-ac from the Philippines who is more experienced and has a professional record of 4 wins out of 5 appearances.

Alex Soto had been working closely with the development of MMA in the Middle East and rest of Asia. According to the former Bellator fighter, focused intensity combined with the never-ending desire to learn and perfect his skill is what’s making Atif relevant.

He also applauded the attitude of the Indian fighter, for training in gyms across the world and perfecting his craft. Alex Soto said:

“We are certain that India will emerge as a powerhouse in global MMA. The day is close when Indian MMA fighters will represent the undying spirit of Indian youth.”

Atif Mohammad with Alex Soto at Sann Diego, California

Brave Combat Federation has announced a star-studded edition at IPIC Arena in Abu Dhabi on 31st March 2017. The stacked fight card features some of the hottest stars in Asian MMA.

The highlight of the event will be the clash for the Featherweight Championship between Algerian superstar Elias Boudegzdame and former UFC fighter Masio Fullen.

