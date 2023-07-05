Bellator fighter Cris Lencioni takes first steps after shock cardiac arrest [VIDEO]

Bellator veteran Cris Lencioni is back on his feet and has taken his first steps after his cardiac arrest in June. The 28-year-old featherweight is reportedly showing signs of improved cognitive function and is already attempting to converse despite using a valve to speak.

On June 8, Lencioni suffered a heart attack while training for his fight scheduled for Bellator 298. His gym partners immediately called the emergency services and looked after him until the paramedics arrived. Doctors later diagnosed him with brain damage due to a lack of oxygen to the organ.

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Lencioni's wife shared an update on Cris Lencioni, stating that doctors are now planning to install an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator to insure against any future heart issues. She said:

"He’s still got a while until he’s ready to leave, and we are still looking into alternative treatment options. They dropped the [long-term acute care hospital] center after seeing how quickly he was progressing... But he’s young, and he’s doing really well now, so the tune has changed."

To help with the treatment costs, a GoFundMe has been set up for the Bellator veteran. So far, over $60,000 has been raised for his medical bills, which exceed $300,000.

Fans react to heartbreaking video of Cris Lencioni taking his first steps after being hospitalized

Before his unfortunate heart attack and subsequent hospitalization, Cris Lencioni was among Bellator's most exciting featherweights. He was booked to face James Gallagher at Bellator 298 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on August 11.

As mentioned above, Lencioni suffered further complications after his cardiac arrest but has been showing encouraging signs of recovery. After @MMAFighting shared the video of 'Sunshine' walking with the help of his wife and doctors, fans took to the comments section to react.

One fan aptly pointed out how difficult it was to watch the 28-year-old go through the ordeal:

"So difficult to watch. Praying for full a recovery."

Another fan encouraged Cris Lencioni and wrote:

"Praying hard for you Cris. I believe u will overcome this as u were born a fighter. You got this brother. One step at a time."

"Praying hard for you Cris. I believe u will overcome this as u were born a fighter. You got this brother. One step at a time."

One user said:

"Progress is progress, I wonder what he’s thinking , and what he thought on June 8th when it happened."

"Progress is progress, I wonder what he's thinking , and what he thought on June 8th when it happened."

One user expressed his sympathies, saying:

"Hope he can recover well and live a healthy happy life. Fun fighter to watch."

One fan reacted to Cris Lencioni walking by sharing a screenshot of Conor McGregor in distress:

One fan reacted by questioning the appropriateness of filming:

"It's ghoulish that this is being filmed and sent out to the world."

Another commented:

"Man, if there was ever a type or person to overcome something like this, it's a cage fighter. Built completely different!"

