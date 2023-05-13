Bellator president Scott Coker shares his thoughts on Gegard Mousasi's future following second straight loss

Bellator president Scott Coker opened up about Gegard Mousasi's future with the promotion after the former middleweight champion was handed his second straight loss for the first time in his career.

During his Bellator 296 post-event press conference, Coker shared his thoughts on Mousasi when asked whether he should retire. He mentioned that the decision will be the former middleweight champion's to make and that the promotion will respect his decision:

"You know, that's really up to him. I mean, Gegard, if he decides to retire or fight, that's really his call. We do have a contract with him and we'll honor it, but that's a decision only he could answer." [1:17 - 1:30]

The UFC vet has had an excellent career that has spanned 20 years and 61 professional bouts. The Bellator president noted that 'The Dreamcatcher' will have to discuss his future in the sport with his management and team, saying:

"I mean, he's had a great career and you know, it's something that he'll have to talk to his manager and his trainer, his brother, and figure it out." [1:31 - 1:42]

Mousasi revealed during media day that he has one fight remaining, so it will be interesting to see whether he returns. Although he won't be challenging for the middleweight championship, perhaps the promotion will book him against notable oppponent for his final fight.

Check out the full video:

Who did Gegard Mousasi lose to at Bellator 296?

Gegard Mousasi lost his second straight fight for the first time in his MMA career as he lost a unanimous decision to Fabian Edwards in the main event of Bellator 296.

Edwards is the brother of reigning UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards and will get his opportunity to win gold in Bellator. After his win, it was made official that he will challenge reigning middleweight champion Johnny Eblen when the promotion returns to Dublin, Ireland in September.

Wiht the win, Edwards extended his winning streak to three-straight wins. This also includes a unanimous decision win over Charlie Ward and an impressive first-round knockout over former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida.

Poll : 0 votes