"Bellator purchase is imminent" - Saudi investment group acquires minority equity stake in PFL, fans react

The PFL has quickly emerged as one of the most notable MMA promotions in the world. From its unique tournament format to signing juggernauts of the sport like Francis Ngannou, it has done everything possible to elevate its profile. Now, it has taken part in a deal that could change the complexion of the MMA landscape.

According to renowned MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, who broke the news on Twitter, SRJ Sports Investment—a Saudi investment group—has acquired a minority equity ownership stake in the PFL. In doing so, it has become an investor in a new regional MMA league called PFL MENA.

The investment is aimed to provide the funds for the promotion to sign more top fighters and accelerate their global expansion. The new league is set to launch in 2024 at an unspecified date. The announcement led to a whole host of fan reactions on Twitter.

It reinvigorated previous rumors about the promotion being a potential buyer of Bellator, which has been said to be up for sale several times this year. One fan touched on the rumor, saying the following:

"Buying Bellator with Saudi money now?"

Another fan echoed similar sentiments, commenting:

"Bellator purchase is imminent"

Meanwhile, another commenter jokingly wondered what UFC president Dana White, who is one of the most opinionated figures in MMA, would say about the move:

"Can't wait till @danawhite gets asked about this"

But not every fan was interested, as one user claimed that they had no interest in the promotion until they introduce elbows to their rule-set:

"Don't care. Tell me when they start using elbows and I might think about watching."

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

What did Dana White say about the PFL signing Francis Ngannou?

UFC president Dana White and the promotion's former heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou, do not get along. So after 'The Predator' left the UFC and signed with the PFL, White was asked about the historic contract that his former fighter signed with a rival promotion.

White was anything but complimentary, expressing his confusion over why a rival promotion would offer Ngannou a contract that promises so much power and earning potential, which in White's estimation, was not in their favor.