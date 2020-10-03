Bellator signs highly rated bantamweight from UFC

Bellator has been making some really good recruits recently and their latest addition to the bantamweight roster is a promising Welshman.

As confirmed by Ariel Helwani of ESPN, former UFC fighter Brett Johns has now joined the Bellator roster. Although the signing is not official yet, it is safe to say that Johns has agreed to terms with Bellator.

The 17-2 Johns, 28, recently fought out his UFC contract. After testing free agency, he decided to sign with Bellator. Johns leaves the UFC on a two-fight winning streak. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 2, 2020

Having appeared inside the Octagon in seven appearances for the UFC, Brett Johns was hailed as one of the most promising talents in the bantamweight division. Though he won his first three fights in the UFC, Brett Johns succumbed to a pair of back to back defeats against to improve his pro start to 15-0 before dropping consecutive decisions to top-ranked bantamweights.

Johns’ contract with Bellator is reportedly a multi-year deal. Johns took to Instagram to thank the UFC and Dana White for giving him an opportunity to fight on the biggest stage and revealed why he chose to part ways with the organization.

“I have decided to take a different road in my career, as fighters our health is put on the line every time we sign on the dotted line and I’m okay with that,” Johns wrote. “But I’m here to get paid what I believe Is fair.

“My last bout was the final on my second contract with the UFC. I accepted a bout for November 7 in Las Vegas against a tough (15-1) opponent. If you’ve followed my career you’ll know I’ll fight any man on the planet. But we couldn’t agree on a figure that was right for both parties on the new contract. Seven fights, five wins and two losses to the top guys in the division, once ranked 13th, second calf slicer in the UFC’s history and currently on a two-fight win streak to up-and-coming prospects is valued differently between us.

