Ben Shapiro issues three-word reaction to Renato Moicano's rousing post-fight speech about economics at UFC 300

With thousands of eyes on the UFC 300 fight card, Ben Shapiro was one of several who became fans of Renato Moicano on April 13.

As he has been now known to do, Moicano delivered an off-beat but viral post-fight interview with Joe Rogan in the Octagon after picking up another win over Jalin Turner on the event prelims. In typical fashion, "Money Moicano" went on several tangents, one of which gained the approval of Shapiro.

Shapiro quote-tweeted his thoughts on Moicano's speech, writing:

"This is spectacular"

The quote Shapiro specifically referenced was of the Brazilian expressing his love for the United States and telling the crowd to "read Ludwig Von Mises and the six lessons of the Austrian Economic School."

In picking up his third consecutive victory, Moicano endured a tough first round, getting hurt multiple times by Turner and dropped at the end of the frame. After "The Tarantula" shockingly did not go in for a finish, Moicano survived into the second round, where he secured a takedown and finished the fight with ground-and-pound.

Who is Ben Shapiro?

Since Ben Shapiro rose to fame in 2015 for co-founding conservative news site The Daily Wire with Jeremy Boreing, the 40-year-old has become a recognizable face in the industry, where he gives his thoughts on American and international politics as the host of The Ben Shapiro Show.

Though semi-controversial, Shapiro has gained a following on social media with 6.6 million followers on X and 4.2 million followers on Instagram. In both of his social media biographies, Shapiro refers to himself as a "no. 1 ex-rapper."

Now becoming one of the largest conservative news sources in the United States, The Daily Wire has its headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee. Shapiro, however, resides in Boca Raton, Florida with his wife, Mor Shapiro.

