Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron walkout songs: Tracks the boxers have used before

The Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron rematch is set for Sunday, April 20, at Resorts World Arena in Birmingham, England. The 10-round, non-title light heavyweight bout will headline a card that also features heavyweight Olympic bronze medallist Frazer Clarke taking on Ebenezer Tetteh.

Ad

Ad

Trending

Whittaker and Cameron first clashed this past October in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, delivering a competitive showdown that ended in dramatic fashion during the fifth round, when both boxers tumbled through the ropes and crashed outside the ring.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'The Surgeon' had to be removed from the arena in a wheelchair, and the contest was ultimately declared a split draw. At the time of the stoppage, two judges had the fight scored 58-57 in favor of each fighter, while the third judge scored it even.

Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron: Which songs have both boxers walked out to?

The walk to the ring is one of the defining moments in any high-stakes fight, which turns the arena into a charged atmosphere brimming with anticipation. Far from mere spectacle, these entrances amplify the intensity and sharpen a fighter’s focus.

Ad

Although the official walkout songs for the upcoming Ben Whittaker vs. Liam Cameron rematch have not yet been revealed, it's worth revisiting the entrance tracks they chose for their previous showdown.

Boasting an undefeated professional record of 8-0-1, with five of those victories coming by knockout, Whittaker will be determined to preserve his unbeaten status as he enters the rematch.

When it comes to making his way to the ring, 'The Surgeon' is known for entrances that are even flashier than his already entertaining fighting style. He often introduces a different theme for each fight.

Ad

For his first clash with Cameron, Whittaker made a memorable entrance by walking out to 'Girei' or 'Courtesy', also known as Pain’s Theme from the popular anime series 'Naruto', while donning an outfit inspired by the iconic character Itachi Uchiha.

Ad

Ad

In his bout against Leon Willings in March 2024, 'The Surgeon' walked out to the ring to the tunes of 'Konnichiwa' by British rapper Skepta.

Ad

Meanwhile, Cameron, with a professional record of 23-6-1, including 10 knockout victories, will be looking to get back in the win column. The 34-year-old Englishman has yet to secure a victory since his loss to Lyndon Arthur in June 2024.

In his most recent appearance, 'Cannonball' made his entrance to the empowering anthem 'I'm the Man' by Aloe Blacc featuring Puntin (also known as Greg Cooks).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Pandey With over two years at Sportskeeda, Pranav has authored around 2,700 articles, drawing millions of views across a diverse range of topics. While MMA and boxing remain his primary forte, his expertise extends well beyond combat sports. From political analysis to lifestyle trends and other compelling subjects, his work reflects versatility.



His passion for MMA was ignited by iconic moments such as Brock Lesnar’s groundbreaking UFC debut and Conor McGregor’s meteoric rise to superstardom. These events made him understand the unfiltered, gritty essence of competition, drawing him in with their raw authenticity.



Pranav admires fighters like Alex Pereira for their precision and resilience, as well as the inspiring narratives they bring to the sport. His work also emphasizes the importance of fighter safety, with a focus on issues such as weight-cutting regulations.



Pranav prioritizes thorough research and thoughtful writing, ensuring the integrity of every piece. He is committed to unbiased reporting, always considering multiple perspectives to craft insightful, fact-driven narratives that resonate with readers.



Beyond his professional life, Pranav is passionate about following cricket, discovering new terrains, and engaging in meaningful social connections. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.