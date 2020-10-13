Beneil Dariush uses UFC 248 performance bonus to fund orphanage in Haiti

UFC Lightweight contender Beneil Dariush used his UFC 248 performance bonus worth $50,000 to fund an orphanage in Haiti. Dariush knocked out Drakkar Klose in a back and forth fight with an overhand left in the second round at UFC 248.

Dariush wrote about the orphanage on Instagram:

We had the privilege of visiting our friend, pastor Leo, and our orphanage in Haiti. The trip itself was only 4 day with an entire day dedicated to traveling, but the blessings of the trip out weighed all the requirements. I finally got to meet my kids and see their situation. I was so happy to see how well the kids are treated and how much joy they have. I want to thank everyone who donated to our orphanage to make this possible. God bless you

Beneil Dariush donates to Haiti orphanage

Beneil Dariush is one of the more underrated fighters in the UFC Lightweight Division. Ranked Number 11, Dariush is on a five-fight win streak having defeated Thiago Moisés, Drew Dober, Frank Camacho, Drakkar Klose, and most recently Scott Holtzman.

Beneil Dariush punches Drakkar Klose in a knockout win during UFC 248

Dariush was due to take on Charles Oliveira, another dark horse in the division on October 3rd. However, the fight fell off due to Charles Oliveira pulling out of the fight. Speaking about the fight, Dariush said:

This boy need to shut up UFC brought him in To loss Justin Gaethje Khabib Charles Oliveira @beneildariush Dan hooker Dustin Porier Islam Makhachev Rafael Dos Anjos they will Finish him He was knocked out by 145 lb Recently https://t.co/4mdbBDrork — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) October 1, 2020

I been informed Charles is out of the fight. I am not sure on the details but I hope all is well with Charles. I am currently working with the UFC to figure out our next step. I will keep you all posted on the details. Finally, even though the fight did not come to fruition I want to thank the UFC, Sean Shelby, and my brother Ali Abdelaziz for setting this up.

Beneil Dariush pulled off another highlight-reel knockout in his last fight against Scott Holtzman, with a spinning back fist. Although, in his post-fight interview the King MMA product appeared more disappointed for missing weight by 3 pounds.

I missed weight, man. He didn’t have to take the fight. I’m not a walk in the park. I’m not trying to sound cocky, but it’s not like he’s taking an easy fight, you know?

A great grappler and now after improving his standup game, Dariush looks poised to break into the Top 10 of the division.