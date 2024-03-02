"Best 3 hours of this year" - Joe Rogan's latest episode with Katt Williams breaks the internet

Joe Rogan's latest conversation on The Joe Rogan Experience has fans complimenting the comedian once more.

Bringing on a fellow comedian for episode 2111 of the most listened-to podcast, Rogan spoke with Katt Williams on their shared profession and interests, along with the latter's upcoming stand-up special on Netflix. As the show episodes typically are, the two comedians conversed for just over three hours.

The episode had a special twist to Rogan's network, with the full-length video being posted on the PowerfulJRE YouTube channel for the first time since his interview with Donnell Rawlings and Dave Chappell in 2020.

The episodes return to YouTube and all podcast platforms after three years of an exclusive deal with Spotify worth over $200 million.

Upon the release of the episode on YouTube, fans immediately welcomed the show's return, with the video receiving over four million views in less than five hours. Viewers also flooded the comments with their gratitude and appreciation.

One fan wrote:

"That was the best 3 hours of this year, loved how the whole conversation was about things I'm interested in, absolutely legendary conversation"

Other similar thoughts read:

"As a lifelong Rogan listener, this immediately is in my top 5 favorite episodes. Could possibly be #1 but I need to contemplate that."

"I've never done so much Googling in a JRE episode before lol"

"This will go down as one of the greatest episodes of JRE!"

"It only took me 5 minutes to realize this is going to be a totally different interview. I LOVE when Joe interviews another comedian."

"Kat is sooo fkg smart"

Joe Rogan reaches new deal with Spotify worth up to $250 million

The ever-popular Joe Rogan Experience is no longer exclusive to Spotify and is available on all podcast platforms with the re-working of a new deal.

Beginning in February 2024, Joe Rogan announced the signing of a new deal allowing for the no. 1 rated podcast to be re-entering all podcast platforms, including Apple Music and Amazon Music.

As Rogan promised in his announcement tweet, the full-length video episodes also returned to YouTube, beginning with his conversation with Katt Williams released on Feb. 29.