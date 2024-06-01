"Best. Fight. Camp. Ever." - Fans react to Conor McGregor making Jake Paul and Tony Ferguson lookalikes face off at his pub

Conor McGregor sent his fans reeling as he posted a video of Jake Paul and Tony Ferguson lookalikes facing off at his pub, Black Forge Inn.

In the video, 'The Notorious' is seen with what appears to be a protein shake in his hand, partying hard in the early morning hours while enjoying the face-off. Referencing BKFC, his latest high-profile business venture, McGregor captioned his post:

"Tony Ferguson vs. Jake Paul under BKFC sponsored by Forged Irish Stout and Proper No. Twelve."

Watch Conor McGregor enjoying the face-off below:

Trending

McGregor is set to face Michael Chandler on June 29 at UFC 303, and his late-night post has fans worried about the legitimacy of his fight camp. Check out a few fan reactions below.

In a sarcastic response, @joshua.patrick207 wrote:

"Best. Fight. Camp. Ever."

@bear.mauls wrote:

"Unless Chandler book a flight to Dublin to scrap in a ginnel somewhere, this fight ain't happening."

However, not all reactions opposed McGregor's actions.

@ayoo.mix wrote:

"I think Conor is pulling a Ryan Garcia."

Check out a few more reactions below:

Screenshots courtesy @thenotoriousmma on Instagram

UFC 303 will be the first time 'The Notorious' will grace the octagon since breaking his leg in his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 back in 2021.

After being away from the sport for so long, the Irishman is eager to make his comeback and stay active. In a recent Duelbits live chat, McGregor stated that he intends to fight thrice this year, targeting The Sphere in September and the final pay-per-view of 2024.

Dustin Poirier predicts Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

It's fair to say that Dustin Poirier has an idea of threats both Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler pose as fighters. 'The Diamond' holds wins against both men. The Louisiana native is 2-1 against the Irishman and earned a submission win against Chandler at UFC 281.

The former interim lightweight champion is convinced that 'The Notorious' is a superior fighter to 'Iron'. However, he believes McGregor should dedicate himself fully to the upcoming fight if he is to return to his former self after his leg injury.

During an appearance on The MMA Hour, 'The Diamond' told Ariel Helwani:

"I think that if Conor comes back anything like he was with his timing and he comes back similar to who he was before he left, I think he stops Michael Chandler... If Conor is who he was before his injury and stuff, I think two rounds. The fight is over in two rounds."

Catch Dustin Poirier's comments on Conor McGregor below: