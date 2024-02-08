"Best looking woman in the game" - Karolina Kowalkiewicz's printed swimsuit snap by the pool melts fans' hearts

Karolina Kowalkiewicz has fired up a certain segment of the MMA fanbase with one of her latest social media posts.

The UFC strawweight took to her Instagram page to pull back the curtain on her post-training recovery and let fight fans see what she's getting up to.

IG users flocked to the comments to have their say on the poolside picture.

@erichaans said:

"She looks so good. Im my opinion the best looking woman in the game❤️"

@chipawayatthestone stated:

"Beautiful woman"

@mmaufcnewspage quipped:

"Always looking great 🔥"

@bigpb_ said:

"You’re gorgeous 😍😍😍🏆😎"

@icemasterstorm stated:

"I wish you luck in all your coming fights Karolina I hope you win the belt before your done"

r@alph_webber_jr quipped:

"Enjoy your vacation"

Karolina Kowalkiewicz and her career resurgence

Karolina Kowalkiewicz was at one point on a five-fight losing skid with some detractors pontificating on whether or not she should retire from mixed martial arts. A first-round knockout loss to Jessica Andrade at UFC 228 kicked off that downturn period.

Three consecutive unanimous decision losses would follow to Michell Waterson-Gomez, present day-UFC flyweight champion Alexa Grasso, and Xiaonan Yan respectively.

The fifth loss amid this stretch was to Jessica Penne via first-round armbar at UFC 265. Karolina Kowalkiewicz would remarkably turn things around after that August 2021 setback.

The Polish pugilist is now riding a four-fight-winning streak inside the octagon. She got back into the win column with a second-round rear naked choke against Felice Herrig at UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Rozenstruik.

The 38-year-old then had back-to-back wins after a UFC 281 win over Silvana Gómez Juárez came by way of a unanimous decision.

The Łódź native then bested Vanessa Demopoulos and Diana Belbiţă, who both also came by way of UD. These 115-pound contests May and October of last year, respectively.

Kowalkiewicz is a former UFC strawweight title contender and her inspirational comeback has now got her back into the rankings at the number 13 spot in that weight category.