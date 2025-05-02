"Best news from UFC this year" - Fans react as Ilia Topuria locks in UFC 317 date keeping opponent a mystery

MMA fans to fight news from Ilia Topuria, with the former featherweight champion appearing to confirm he will be making his lightweight debut at UFC 317.
The Georgian-Spaniard made headlines earlier this year when he announced he would be relinquishing the 145-pound title in order to move up a division. Topuria has regularly stated he plans on becoming a two-division champion, with his eyes seemingly set on Islam Makhachev's title.
While nothing has been confirmed yet by the UFC, rumors have suggested Makhachev vs. Topuria was being eyed for this summer or an event in October.
Those rumors now appear to be correct, as Topuria has reportedly confirmed he will be fighting at UFC 317 on June 28, International Fight Week. Speaking in a recent interview with Spanish TV station Telemadrid, 'La Leyenda' said:
"I hope to make you all happy again on June 28th."
Fans have since been reacting to Topuria's comments, with one fan claiming it's the best news they've heard this year. They wrote:
"F*ckkkkkkkk! The best news from UFC this year!"
Another fan said:
"Promised a title fight I assume"
One fan wrote:
"Let's hope the🦆 Islam man's up and signs the contract"
Another added:
"Plz ko Islam 😭"
One fan said:
"He will knock Islam out. Bookmark this"
Another wrote:
"No he has not. He says he hopes he is."
Check out more reactions to Ilia Topuria's comments below:
Georges St-Pierre excited for potential Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria clash
Georges St-Pierre has been unable to contain his excitement after recently sharing his thoughts on the potential Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria bout.
Makhachev has regularly stated he is willing to face all challengers in order to defend his lightweight title, despite being keen on moving up to welterweight. The Russian has comfortably beaten all contenders so far, however, his step up to 170 pounds could be delayed by Topuria.
The Georgian-Spaniard wants to etch his name in history and believes becoming a double-champ will do just that. Whilst nothing has been confirmed yet by the UFC, it appears as though Topuria's dreams could soon come true as it looks set he will be fighting Makhachev later this year.
Speaking in a recent interview with Bloody Elbow, 'Rush' was asked his thoughts on the potential fight. According to St-Pierre, it's the best possible fight for the fans. He said:
"Ilia Topuria, when he touches, it [opponent] falls, you know? On the other hand, Makhachev applies so much pressure, he's an elite grappler. They're both good in every area. It's a great fight for the fans."
Check out Georges St-Pierre's comments below: