“Best rematch victory of all time” - Fans still amazed at Demetrious Johnson’s revenge KO of Adriano Moraes

Revenge has never looked so good for Demetrious Johnson as when he KO’d long-time rival Adriano Moraes in their epic world title rematch last year.

The beloved American fighter had nearly every fan rooting for him when he encountered Moraes for a second time. He was, after all, the greatest MMA flyweight of all time in spite of his stunning loss to Moraes the year before by knockout.

Usually able to persevere and succeed in times of trouble, there was no doubt Johnson would find himself on top of the world again.

On August 26, 2022, ‘Mighty Mouse’ erased any questions about his greatness when he avenged the only stoppage loss of his career with another thrilling knockout.

This week, ONE Championship commemorated his explosive win on Instagram with a caption that has generated a massive response from the fans:

“What goes around, comes back around 💯 @mighty.”

Check out some of the best fan comments below:

Fan comments

Fan comments #2

Indeed, Demetrious Johnson’s past victories have cemented him as the sport’s greatest flyweight in history.

Throughout his ONE career, the unsung legend has taken on some of the biggest names in the promotion, including Yuya Wakamatsu, Tatsumitsu Wada, Danny Kingad, and longtime ONE flyweight MMA world champion Adriano Moraes to claim the 135-pound belt in 2022.

Even at 37, Johnson hasn’t stopped evolving as a mixed martial artist. He loves to compete so much that while he’s in between fights, he’s always looking to explore and better himself in the martial arts world.

For the first time in his career, Johnson participated in the 2023 IBJJF Masters world championships this past month. Outstandingly, he won gold in the brown belt division surpassing all of his opponents with precision and tact to reach the podium.

Now a second-degree brown belt, there will be no stopping Demetrious Johnson from any angle when he hits the mats again in ONE Championship.