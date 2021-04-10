Best Twitter reactions as Henry Cejudo claims he will fight Floyd Mayweather next

Henry Cejudo set the combat sports community abuzz by teasing a fight against professional boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr.
The retired MMA fighter and former UFC star took to his official Twitter account to post a photoshopped image of him and Mayweather facing off.
Henry Cejudo’s tweet reads:
“It’s going down! The Triple C Vs The Olympic bronze medalist @floydmayweather #staytune”
Here are a few notable reactions to Henry Cejudo’s tweet:
Henry Cejudo is an MMA legend, while Floyd Mayweather is a professional boxing icon
Henry Cejudo is widely regarded as one of the best athletes to have ever competed in the sport of MMA. The Messenger, aka The King of Cringe, is the only person to have won both a gold medal at the Olympics and a UFC world title.
Cejudo won the gold medal in freestyle wrestling at the 2008 Summer Olympics. He then went on to soar to the very top of the MMA world.
During his MMA career, Henry Cejudo gained widespread notoriety for his well-rounded combat arsenal and his ever-improving striking skills, knocking out dangerous strikers such as Marlon Moraes and TJ Dillashaw.
Cejudo is a former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion. He is also one of the rare athletes who have simultaneously held two UFC world titles.
Floyd Mayweather Jr., on the other hand, is considered to be one of the greatest boxers of all time. Money Mayweather is also hailed for being one of the biggest draws in combat sports history.
Floyd Mayweather is the richest combat sportsperson in the world today. Despite having been retired since 2017, no other professional fighter has been able to surpass Mayweather’s revenue records in the fight game yet.
At the 1996 Olympics, Floyd Mayweather bagged a bronze medal in amateur boxing in the featherweight division. He then went on to become one of the best pugilists of all time, revered by fans and experts for his unparalleled defensive skills and undefeated professional boxing record.
Floyd Mayweather has won 15 world titles in 4 different weight classes. His final professional boxing bout was a 10th-round TKO win over Conor McGregor in their high-profile ‘Money Fight’ back in August 2017. Mayweather bested the MMA legend, took his pro boxing record to 50-0 and retired from the sport.
Mayweather did, however, compete in an exhibition boxing match against kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in December 2018. Additionally, he was rumored to be fighting YouTube megastar Logan Paul this year (2021), but the fight has reportedly been postponed indefinitely.