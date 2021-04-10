Best Twitter reactions as Henry Cejudo claims he will fight Floyd Mayweather next

Henry Cejudo set the combat sports community abuzz by teasing a fight against professional boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr.

The retired MMA fighter and former UFC star took to his official Twitter account to post a photoshopped image of him and Mayweather facing off.

It’s going down! The Triple C Vs The Olympic bronze medalist @floydmayweather #staytune pic.twitter.com/hq39KApGeR — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 9, 2021

“It’s going down! The Triple C Vs The Olympic bronze medalist @floydmayweather #staytune”

Here are a few notable reactions to Henry Cejudo’s tweet:

😂😂 — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) April 10, 2021

Brother April Fools was almost 2 weeks ago. — Zoheb MMA (@ZohebMMA) April 9, 2021

Yeah. Everyone knows that Floyd would only fight him if he isn’t allowed to kick, elbow, knee, wrestle, attempt any submissions, not wear pillow gloves or fight in the clinch. — Najib Rahman (@najib_909) April 10, 2021

do you get 1 rd of wrestling for every 3 of boxing? — Trent Murrell (@tdmurrell) April 9, 2021

Lol good luck — Riles (@BRiles04) April 9, 2021

Why are MMA fighters doing this? Money of course. But it’s kind of overplayed already. This MMA vs Boxing trend is boring. — JCee💜🕊 (@JCee_1213) April 9, 2021

you really going to fight him after Logan Paul knocks him out? — Pie Horse (@pie_horse) April 9, 2021

Dont think so. You don't bring in the gate or PPVs Floyd would need. — Chris Jay (@HeyHeyChrisJay) April 10, 2021

Triple threat Pride rules match with Dennis Siver pls — Connoisseur of Combat (@ConOfCombat) April 10, 2021

The fight is going to be in Favor of Floyd, and not only because of the boxing skills😝 pic.twitter.com/grVDUICUzF — ㄚㄖᗪ卂山乇丂🇳🇱🇷🇺 (@Yodawes) April 10, 2021

If it’s boxing Cejudo gets smoked... anything else and Mayweather dies — Petr “Pride Rules” Yan🇮🇪🐐 (@YanGoat69) April 10, 2021

Maybe a spelling bee would be more appropriate — Mark (@DTheater36) April 10, 2021

I love you as a MMA fighter, but boxing Floyd Mayweather in a boxing ring?! That's like challenging Michael Phelps in a swimming race. — Zephyr (@Zephyr__912) April 10, 2021

I don’t want to see this unless they agree to fight in both MMA and Boxing! One fight in each discipline! — Ethan Wilson (@ewilson0723) April 10, 2021

If you manage to beat Mayweather then you will become the greatest combat sports athlete of all time. — Bravado (@bravado8513) April 10, 2021

My excitement level for this fight pic.twitter.com/RqGHFl0WWl — Duan Curtis (@Godscrillla) April 10, 2021

Takes place soon in 2034 — Annunaki-1111 (@ras71163185) April 9, 2021

Dude you can't even walk on same side of the street as Money Mayweather and no money for him. Go hook up with Bellator or Onechampionship cause UFC are not gonna take you back. No money in your name for them. — Mephistopheles (@ashkay2230) April 10, 2021

The greatest combat athlete of all time VS The best Ever. TBE vs Triple C https://t.co/ednrLhsM3h — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) April 10, 2021

He will bend the knee — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 10, 2021

Henry Cejudo is an MMA legend, while Floyd Mayweather is a professional boxing icon

Henry Cejudo is widely regarded as one of the best athletes to have ever competed in the sport of MMA. The Messenger, aka The King of Cringe, is the only person to have won both a gold medal at the Olympics and a UFC world title.

Cejudo won the gold medal in freestyle wrestling at the 2008 Summer Olympics. He then went on to soar to the very top of the MMA world.

During his MMA career, Henry Cejudo gained widespread notoriety for his well-rounded combat arsenal and his ever-improving striking skills, knocking out dangerous strikers such as Marlon Moraes and TJ Dillashaw.

Cejudo is a former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion. He is also one of the rare athletes who have simultaneously held two UFC world titles.

Floyd Mayweather Jr., on the other hand, is considered to be one of the greatest boxers of all time. Money Mayweather is also hailed for being one of the biggest draws in combat sports history.

Floyd Mayweather is the richest combat sportsperson in the world today. Despite having been retired since 2017, no other professional fighter has been able to surpass Mayweather’s revenue records in the fight game yet.

At the 1996 Olympics, Floyd Mayweather bagged a bronze medal in amateur boxing in the featherweight division. He then went on to become one of the best pugilists of all time, revered by fans and experts for his unparalleled defensive skills and undefeated professional boxing record.

Floyd Mayweather has won 15 world titles in 4 different weight classes. His final professional boxing bout was a 10th-round TKO win over Conor McGregor in their high-profile ‘Money Fight’ back in August 2017. Mayweather bested the MMA legend, took his pro boxing record to 50-0 and retired from the sport.

Mayweather did, however, compete in an exhibition boxing match against kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in December 2018. Additionally, he was rumored to be fighting YouTube megastar Logan Paul this year (2021), but the fight has reportedly been postponed indefinitely.