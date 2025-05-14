“Best in the world” - Fans marvel at Superbon’s video game-esque striking display against eternal rival Marat Grigorian in Bangkok

More than a year ago, Superbon and Marat Grigorian left nothing to chance when they ran it back with 26 pounds of ONE Championship gold on the line. The two bitter rivals went head-to-head for the second time in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 58, which emanated live from the fabled Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, in April 2024.

Check out the matchup's highlights posted by the promotion on Instagram below:

With the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title up for grabs, both fighters delivered a thrilling rematch that echoed the intensity of their first promotional meeting at ONE X in March 2022.

Superbon opened the contest with punishing knees to Grigorian's midsection, setting the tone early. However, the Armenian-Belgian sensation fired back with powerful uppercuts in the clinch.

The frenetic exchanges persisted in the later rounds as the two elite strikers traded punishing shots that would have stopped ordinary athletes in their tracks. Given how competitve matters transpired in the bout, the three judges at ringside managed to decide on the outcome, unanimously favoring Superbon's clincial striking on the scorecard.

Over 12 months may have passed, but fans still feel the adrenaline from that unforgettable clash, praising both Superbon and Grigorian for leaving it all in the ring.

Read the comments of the video embedded above:

Superbon anticipates clash with Masaaki Noiri for undisputed supremacy in featherweight kickboxing division

Fans may not have to wait much longer to see reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon back in action.

This development follows the coronation of Masaaki Noiri as the interim divisional world titleholder after his third-round technical knockout victory over current ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE 172 this past March.

While Superbon has yet to receive an official fight offer, he's already back in training — ready for the moment it comes.

The Thai superstar said this in an interview with journalist Nick Atkin:

"I'm waiting for the offer from ONE Championship. But yeah, everyone said that it's going to happen like that, so I'm preparing myself already."

