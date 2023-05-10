Many expected the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz press conference to be filled with wild exchanges and iconic moments, but it was arguably a question from the media that caught the most attention. Following his rude question, Betr employee Derek released an unserious apology video in which he called out Drake.

'The Problem Child' aims to make history and become the first man to ever knock Nate Diaz unconscious when the two meet in the boxing ring later this year. The YouTube star is looking to bounce back from his first-ever loss in the sport when he came up short on the judges' scorecards against the tough Tommy Fury.

Just one day after making comments about the Diaz brothers, Derek from Betr released an unapologetic video where he continued to call for a fight against Nick Diaz and gave a subsequent ultimatum to popular rap artist Drake.

"I would like to apologize for the question that I asked at the Jake Paul and Nate Diaz press conference. I would especially like to apologize to my boss Jake Paul and I definitely want to apologize to Nate Diaz. Nate, please don't hurt me... Having said all of this, Nick Diaz, the contract's been sent. And Drake, I see you f***ing calling me out on your Instagram story saying I'm what's wrong with this generation. Well if you got a f***ing problem, then see me in the goddamn ring, Drizzy."

Drake has become somewhat of an entity in the world of combat sports and many believe a curse surrounds his name in fighting. Those pictured with the rapper or those he has placed a bet on to win often lose, but that has been debunked in recent times with Israel Adesanya and Paddy Pimblett breaking the narrative.

Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz: When will the fight take place?

Having completed their first press conference, Jake Paul and Nate Diaz edge closer to their blockbuster matchup, but when will they enter the ring?

The pair are set to headline the boxing event on August 5 in Dallas, Texas. Not much is known about the undercard aside from the huge undisputed women's featherweight title bout in the co-headliner.

Amanda Serrano welcomes Heather Hardy back into the ring having already defeated her years prior, in what can be seen as a brilliant fight to feature on the card.

