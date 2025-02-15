"Better than winning" - Henry Cejudo gets brutally honest about last title run and "payback" against Merab Dvalishvili

The rivalry between Henry Cejudo and Merab Dvalishvili is one that is currently shaping 'Triple C's' championship aspirations. In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Cejudo revealed that he is mounting his final run championship run in an attempt to regain his UFC bantamweight title.

However, he doesn't just want to reclaim the belt, he wants to avenge his loss to Dvalishvili, which was among his most embarrassing defeats to date. While Cejudo avoided a finish, he was overcome by the Georgian's pace and wrestling prowess, which is less than desirable for an Olympic gold medalist wrestler.

"The best is winning, but even better than winning is getting payback, like revenge. When you're able to do that, you prove to yourself like a lot. I go back to Demetrious Johnson one [first fight], and I freaking lost the first fight in two minutes and 36 seconds, and then I came back and got it done. Yeah it was a split-decision, yeah was it close? But just the fact that I was able to take myself from that, two minutes and 36 seconds and then boom, winning that split-decision. It says it means a lot to me."

Check out Henry Cejudo's thoughts on rematching Merab Dvalishvili (9:42):

Cejudo's loss to Dvalishvili almost seemed like a sign of his decline as a serious contender at 135 pounds. At one point, he was a two-division champion who had beaten some of the greatest fighters of all time. However, the image of Dvalishvili carrying him from one side of the octagon to the other led to ridicule.

Cejudo, who often touts his Olympic-level wrestling, was outwrestled and outmuscled by Dvalishvili, who has no accomplishments in the sport of wrestling.

Henry Cejudo is on a rough patch

After TKO'ing Dominick Cruz to defend his bantamweight title, Henry Cejudo seemed poised to rule over the division for some time. However, he stunned the MMA world in his post-fight interview by announcing his retirement. This was in 2020, and he hasn't won a fight since, looking like a shell of his former self.

He made his return in 2023, walking back on his retirement to challenge Aljamain Sterling for the title. Unfortunately, he was unsuccessful, losing via split-decision. Thereafter, he was handed a lopsided loss by Merab Dvalishvili, who outwrestled him despite his Olympic-level skills.

