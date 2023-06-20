Biaggio Ali Walsh gets candid about navigating the weight of Muhammad Ali's legacy

One of the grandsons of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, Biaggio Ali Walsh, is the latest entrant to the world of combat sports from his family.

Combat sports bring both fortune and fame, and besides multi-faceted expectations, a fighter remains under constant pressure to perform. The case is no different for Walsh, the grandson of the 'Greatest' Muhammad Ali, who not only has to undergo the pressure of making it big but also carries a huge mountain of expectations on his shoulders due to his connection to Ali.

Biaggio Ali Walsh was a former football player in high school. He later joined Xtreme Couture MMA, a premiere training facility in Las Vegas, and thus started his professional journey. Reflecting on the inspirational legacy of his grandfather and the pressure he has to undergo, Biaggio believes that his very existence and relationship with Ali puts pressure on his shoulders.

Biaggio admits that he has always felt the need to live up to the expectations from the days when he used to play football, according to The Sun.

Biaggio Ali Walsh is quoted as saying:

"I had pressure when I was playing football and that's a whole different sport."

Now that Ali is in MMA, he feels that he will feel a lot more pressure in combat sports, a field that his grandfather dominated. In the context of handling the pressure, Biaggio added.

"I'm definitely going to have a lot more pressure participating in a combat sport."

The amateur fighter finished Travel Miller in his fourth bout in Atlanta on Friday at PFL 5. Walsh was quick to register his win with a first-round knockout, taking his tally to four amateur wins, all of which have resulted in knockouts.

Biaggio Ali Walsh is not the only heir to Muhammad Ali's legacy

Biaggio Ali Walsh has shown that he has been blessed with iron fists ever since he stepped into the competition.

Ali has followed Muhammad Ali's daughter Laila Ali and one of his grandsons, Nico Ali Walsh, who is also Biaggio Ali's brother. Laila made her debut as a boxer in 1999 and then went on to beat Christy Martin in 2003.

Nico Walsh, after having had around 30 amateur fights, joined Top Rank, a boxing promotional company. He made his pro debut in August 2021 by beating Jordan Weeks.

Biaggio Ali Walsh is the fourth combat sports athlete from the Ali family besides the 'Greatest' Muhammad Ali, Laila Ali, and Nico Ali Walsh.

