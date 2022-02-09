“You want to go to war, we’ll go to war” - Bibiano Fernandes and John Lineker continue jockeying in face-off interviews

Bibiano Fernandes isn’t one to mince words, especially if an opponent is sharp-tongued like John Lineker. The two rivals have continued to throw verbal jabs at each other, all the way through to this week’s virtual face-off interviews.

The long-time reigning ONE bantamweight world champion gave props to ‘Hands of Stone'. However, he also dared his countryman to bring the heat, saying that he’s prepared to go to battle:

“I’m good here. I’m ready for the fight. I’m very focused on my mission. I’m ready to do my job. That’s why I’m here. And I will defend the belt one more time. I watched a lot of his fights, and he fought some good guys. But my style is a different style. He believes he can knock me out. But a lot of people said that before, and until now, nobody has done it. And I don’t believe he will do it, too. You want to go to war, we’ll go to war.”

Bibiano Fernandes and John Lineker square off in the main event of ONE: Bad Blood, which broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium this Friday, February 11. It’s a match that has long been in the making, and the two athletes can’t wait to trade leather in the Circle in a few days’ time.

John Lineker looks to usurp Bibiano Fernandes from bantamweight throne

After coming to ONE Championship in October 2019, Lineker has taken the bantamweight division by storm. He defeated the highly regarded Muin Gafurov in his promotional debut, and then finished former world champion Kevin Belingon and the talented Troy Worthen in successive bouts.

Lineker says it’s high time the ONE bantamweight world title has a new owner:

“I just want to reach my goal. What is done is done. The past is the past. I’m just focused on winning the fight and getting the title. I feel very prepared. I feel like I’m in the best shape. The more time I had to prepare, the better I felt. He has never fought a fighter like me. That belt needs a new owner, and I’m ready to be that new owner. I’m aggressive and I’m ready to fight.”

Fernandes is the winningest champion in ONE Championship history and he’s going for his record 9th title defense. However, Lineker may just be his toughest test in the Circle yet.

Edited by Aziel Karthak