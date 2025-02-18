"Big ups to them both" - Fans loving the respect between rivals Adriano Moraes and Demetrious Johnson in first world title showdown

ONE Championship athletes have been praised for their sportsmanship, and flyweight MMA greats Adriano Moraes and Demetrious Johnson showed their class immediately after their April 2021 classic.

After 'Mikinho' retained the ONE flyweight MMA world championship by finishing Johnson for the first and only time in his legendary MMA career, he apologized to the American legend. 'Mighty Mouse' took it in stride and congratulated the Brazilian standout on his landmark win.

Relive the moment below, which ONE shared on Instagram:

Fans shared their reactions to Moraes and Johnson's show of respect in the comments section:

"I feel mad guilty now. I didn't know how gracious in victory Moraes was... DJ's 'revenge' is in my Top 3 MMA moments EVER and I've seen it more times than I could count and I've really enjoyed it each time because it's just ART, now I'm feeling really really guilty about running it back so many times cause my man was so decent and respectful... Big Ups to them both."

"We love you DJ."

"World class striking/fighting and world class respect. And its not Muay Thai 🔥"

"Demetrious is undoubtedly a great person.. And he is one of those fighters that carries Martial arts the way it should be.. and he is someone that young ones must look up to."

Screenshot of fans' comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

In August 2022, Johnson exacted his revenge on Moraes with a poetic flying knee knockout to win the crown. He emerged victorious in their world championship trilogy bout in May of the following year.

Adriano Moraes to fight for vacant flyweight MMA gold in March

Adriano Moraes wants to reclaim the vacant flyweight MMA throne after Demetrious Johnson relinquished it in light of his retirement last September at ONE 168: Denver.

However, Japanese star Yuya Wakamatsu will be standing in his way — the man he submitted in March 2022 to retain 26 pounds of flyweight MMA gold. Their duel over the ONE flyweight MMA world championship is set for ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

Tickets are available via EPlus.

