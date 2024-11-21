"Bigger than the Super Bowl" - Girlfriend Jutta Leerdam pens endearing message for Jake Paul after attending record-breaking Mike Tyson spectacle

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson shattered records on November 15 with a history-making boxing event at AT&T Stadium. The event drew over 70,000 fans and generated an estimated $18 million in ticket sales. The Netflix-streamed spectacle marked a milestone for Paul and Tyson, achieving the highest attendance, viewership, and ticket revenue of Tyson’s career.

The event also eclipsed significant benchmarks in combat sports, with Paul claiming it outperformed any UFC gate in history. Netflix's decision to venture into live sports paid off, with reports suggesting around 60 million households worldwide tuned in to witness the event.

In a heartfelt message, Paul’s girlfriend, Jutta Leerdam, shared her pride on social media, praising his accomplishments:

"You’ve only been doing this sport for a few years and you make the most massive events happen. People can say what they want but they watched it and it broke records. Bigger than the Super Bowl. You keep showing me and the world that dreaming big and manifestation works @jakepaul I’m so proud of you. You inspire me and so many people out there to think big and if you work hard and believe in it then you can make it happen. 🦋🩵"

Jake Paul responds to Daniel Dubois’ challenge after Mike Tyson fight

Jake Paul responded to a challenge from heavyweight boxer Daniel Dubois, who proposed a fight for the IBF world heavyweight title.

Dubois sent the challenge via direct message, which Paul shared on X:

“Man been boxing for 12 years, has over 100 fights between amateur and pro and fought on my undercard…hahaha. But f**k it…I’m going to have Nakisa talk to Frankie Warren and get you in line for the throne. Unlike Artur, at least you have a few thousand fans”

Fresh off his unanimous decision victory against the legendary Tyson at AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas, Paul remained confident, dismissing Dubois’ experience despite acknowledging his fanbase.

Paul’s triumph over the 58-year-old Tyson marked his most significant boxing achievement yet, improving his professional record to 11-1. Tyson had initial success in the early rounds but was outpaced and outmaneuvered by the younger Paul, who dominated the later stages of the fight.

Dubois, with a 22-2 record and 21 knockouts, is an established heavyweight. He recently regained momentum by defeating Filip Hrgović and retaining the IBF title with a knockout victory over Anthony Joshua.

