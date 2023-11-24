"Biggest violation of all time" - Eagle-eyed fans catch Henry Cejudo 's lightning-fast tweet-and-delete of NSFW post about Sean O'Malley's wife 

It's no secret that there's no love lost between Henry Cejudo and Sean O'Malley. The two have a history of firing verbal shots at each other on social media and have even expressed a keen interest in settling their feud in the cage.

During one of their recent exchanges on X, O'Malley responded to one of Cejudo's tweets by pointing out that the former two-division champion's face looked "chubby" and made fun of his appearance.

Not one to sit back and take a hit, Henry Cejudo fired back by wishing Sean O'Malley a happy Thanksgiving with a reference to the UFC bantamweight champion's non-monogamous marriage. He wrote:

"Happy Thanksgiving, Sean. Enjoy watching someone stuff your girl's turkey."

While fans were highly entertained by Cejudo's reply, 'Triple C' soon deleted the tweet. However, @AjDuxche posted a screenshot of the back and forth on X, and fans flocked to the comments section to praise Cejudo's wit.

One fan pointed out:

"This could've been the biggest violation of all time if he kept it up."

Another fan wrote:

"Probably because he's judged Conor [McGregor] for bringing family into things and then did the same himself. Or he was in between oregano."

Check out some more reactions below:

Henry Cejudo predicts potential Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway fight

Henry Cejudo recently weighed in on the potential Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway fight. The former two-division champion stated that he doesn't see Holloway holding up against the 'BMF' champion and could get knocked out if they faced each other in the octagon.

Holloway recently expressed an interest in fighting Gaethje at the momentous UFC 300 event and offered 'The Highlight' a chance to stay active while chasing the 155-pound title.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Henry Cejudo predicted that Justin Gaethje would likely finish Max Holloway and said:

"Who is it that’s more likely going to win?... He’s [Gaethje] got too much power for a guy like Max Holloway. He’s going to chop Max Holloway’s legs. He’s going to calf kick him, he’s going to bring in those crazy uppercuts, and he may be the first guy to actually knock out Max Holloway. You have to give it to Justin ‘The Highlight’ Gaethje. I’ve got him by either TKO or KO. He’s just too big, and he’s too strong."

Catch Cejudo's comments below (15:20):

While Gaethje is clear about fighting Islam Makhachev for the lightweight championship, the Dagestani grappling phenom is expected to rematch Charles Oliveira next. On the other hand, Holloway is looking for his fourth fight against Alexander Volkanovski but must wait for his turn as well.