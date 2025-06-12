BJ Penn must leave mother's house under new court order protecting her until November

BJ Penn will now need to vacate the home he shares with his mother following a judge in Hawaii extending a temporary restraining order against him. Judge Ng extended this protective order that Penn's mother, Lorraine Shin, filed against the MMA icon, per court documents that were obtained by MMA Fighting.

The revised expiration date is now Nov. 23, with document amendments describing that Penn needs to leave the home immediately while staying at least 100 feet from Shin thereafter. Penn will also need to stay at least 100 yards away from Shin's residence and place of employment from here on out.

Penn, referred to as the prohibited party within the newer documents, must leave immediately if the parties are to run into each other at any point. This comes amid a tough stretch for the former UFC lightweight and UFC welterweight champion that has seen him get arrested three times over a six-day stretch.

Check out BJ Penn's latest round of legal issues below:

BJ Penn's latest chapter of legal issues continued

BJ Penn had the first two arrests within that referenced three-arrest stretch over six days on charges of abuse of a family or household member. The third time with Penn being taken into custody from that sub-one week timeline came from Penn failing to appear in court, which ran in violation of his prior bail agreement.

The 46-year-old refused to sign the protective order issued against him, with an original protective order being approved centered around Shin accusing Penn of "extreme psychological abuse". That was tied to Penn's recent conspiracy theory that his family members have been killed and replaced by imposters with insidious agendas.

Details from initial filings described the native of Hawaii allegedly applying glue to a door's lock to prevent his mother from gaining entry into her bedroom. There were also allegations from Shin that Penn stole her mail, blinded her with a flashlight to prevent her from phoning the police.

In the restraining order filing, Shin expressed that she felt Penn was suffering from Capgras delusional syndrome, which is a psychiatric disorder centred on holding a delusional belief that someone close to you has been replaced by an identical impostor.

Shin mentioned in the filing a desire to see Penn receive some form of medical treatment or sufficient therapy to help him through this rough time. Penn is due back in court for the next hearing on June 24. Penn has fought against legends like Georges St. Pierre, Nick Diaz, Matt Hughes, and Lyoto Machida, to name but a few, and has not fought in the octagon since 2019.

