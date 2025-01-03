BJJ great Marcelo Garcia aims to take as many super fights as he can in ONE Championship: "I'm planning to be very busy"

The arrival of BJJ legend Marcelo Garcia on the global stage has significantly beefed up the submission grappling roster of ONE Championship and signaled their intentions to promote the sport continuously.

This effort of the world's largest martial arts organization to make submission grappling a top product in combat sports has the backing of Garcia, who recently revealed that he wants to be active in competing under the banner.

The 41-year-old Brazilian icon appeared on JitsCast for a recent interview, and he talked about his plan to stay active and showcase his skills, as he stated:

"I have an exclusive contract with ONE and our contract is like a minimum two fights a year and a maximum of six a year. So, I'm planning to be very busy. I don't know how many of those I can do, but like I'm going to be busy, I hope."

Watch Marcelo Garcia's full interview here:

Garcia will make his promotional debut on Jan. 24, where he faces Japanese legend Masakazu Imanari in an openweight submission grappling contest as part of the ONE 170 card that goes down inside the packed Impact Arena in Thailand's capital, Bangkok.

Marcelo Garcia shares that he has a better understanding of what makes him happy

Ahead of his battle with Imanari, Garcia appeared in various interviews, one of which was with the Jordan Teaches Jiu-Jitsu on YouTube. During that interview, he explained that he learned a valuable enlightenment when he fought cancer.

The multiple IBJJF world champion shared:

"I don't want to go crazy on that. Like, people say, 'Oh, your life changed.' Like, yeah, my life changed. But I have a better understanding of what makes me happy right now, but I don't think I could appreciate or enjoy more life than I did before. But I'm just happy that I don't have the days that I was having before."

ONE 170, which emanates live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, will be available via watch.onefc.com. The blockbuster card goes down on Friday, January 24.

