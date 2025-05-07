BJJ wizard Tye Ruotolo has the perfect venue in mind for hotly anticipated MMA debut: "I love it here"

Following his latest world title defense against Dante Leon on May 2 during the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 31 inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Tye Ruotolo is now expected to make his MMA debut soon.

The reigning undisputed ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion was very vocal about his intentions of competing in MMA, much like his twin brother Kade did.

Veteran journalist Nick Atkin asked Ruotolo about his ideal venue for his highly anticipated debut in mixed martial arts during his post-fight interview, and he revealed that the Madison Square Garden of the East is a fitting location for it, as he stated:

"So, I don't mind coming to Lumpinee. I love it here."

Watch Tye Ruotolo's interview here:

The 22-year-old BJJ savant currently holds a perfect record of 8-0 under the world's largest martial arts organization, but these are all from his submission grappling matches, and he would love to add another win to his tally with an MMA win.

Tye Ruotolo admits that Dante Leon's tight defense made it difficult for him to get a finish at ONE Fight Night 31

Although Ruotolo wants to get a finish against Leon in their trilogy championship match at ONE Fight Night 31, he admitted that the Canadian's rock-solid defense was very hard to crack.

The Atos representative explained during his post-fight interview that he had several chances of submitting Leon during the match, but ultimately came up short of producing one:

"The last time I got to fight him, I just had a little bit more time to work with. I was able to get the catch in the later minutes. He's a very safe fighter, so it's hard to expose him sooner in the match than later. I had maybe one little opportunity that I tried to hop on with an 'Estima lock' and a couple of knee bars, but just nothing that was tight enough."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action at ONE Fight Night 31 via the free event replay.

