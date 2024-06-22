BKFC 62: Kai Stewart vs. Bryan Duran: Full video highlights

The BKFC 62 headlining matchup between Kai Stewart and Bryan Duran capped off a night of exciting bare-knuckle boxing matches. The BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) event took place at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, USA, on June 21, 2024. The event was a sell-out and marked yet another success for the BKFC.

Speaking of the BKFC 62 main event matchup, Stewart entered it with five consecutive BKFC wins. He went into the fight unbeaten as a professional MMA fighter (1-0) and professional bare-knuckle boxer (5-0).

In his most recent bare-knuckle boxing bout, the 24-year-old American notched his first defense of the BKFC featherweight belt, beating Howard Davis via unanimous decision at BKFC 56 in Dec. 2023.

On the other hand, his BKFC 62 opponent was the Cuban-born Miami native Duran. The 34-year-old came into the BKFC 62 fight boasting a professional bare-knuckle boxing record of six victories and no defeats. 'El Gallo' was coming off a fourth-round stoppage victory against Louie Lopez at BKFC 57 in Feb. 2024.

The clash between the undefeated Stewart and Duran in the main event was the most eagerly-awaited fight of the BKFC 62 card.

The fight witnessed Stewart, who's extensively competed as an amateur wrestler, utilize his grappling experience to control the tenacious Duran in the clinch. While the crowd was in favor of their hometown fighter, Duran, the undisputed BKFC featherweight kingpin, zoned out the boos and focused on using pace and pressure to outwork the Miami-based challenger.

Furthermore, even at long range, Kai Stewart proved himself the more skilled pugilist, winning most exchanges.

Overall, per official statistics listed by the BKFC, Stewart landed 142 of 199 punches he threw, whereas Duran landed 85 of 183 punches he threw. It initially appeared that the referee credited Stewart with two knockdowns during the fight. While a third knockdown also seemingly came about, the referee ruled it as a slip.

However, the BKFC's official listings credit Stewart with just one knockdown in the fight. Regardless, the young champion overcame the odds yet again and outboxed yet another dangerous challenger to safeguard his throne.

The championship fight went the five-round distance. Ultimately, the judges' verdict was a unanimous decision (49-44, 49-44, 49-44) victory for Stewart, who thereby notched his second successful defense of his BKFC featherweight title.

In the aftermath of his win at BKFC 62, Stewart faced off with former UFC bantamweight Jimmie Rivera, whom he's expected to defend his title against next.