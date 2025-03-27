BKFC 70 Hollywood: Justin Ibarrola Sanchez vs. Abdiel Velazquez: Live round-by-round years

The BKFC 70 Hollywood Justin Ibarrola Sanchez vs. Abdiel Velazquez round-by-round updates are here. They provide fans with real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming bantamweight fight. The bout is something of a layup for Sanchez, who has had a significantly better run in the promotion.

Ad

He is undefeated at 6-0, with his wins split between three stoppages and three unanimous decisions. By comparison, Velazquez is 4-4, with every loss coming by way of stoppage. Naturally, Sanchez is the far more accomplished fighter in the bare-knuckle boxing world.

The pair compete on the feature fight of the event, and Sanchez is expected to win. NXT Bets has him as a -450 favorite, while Velazquez is a +297 underdog. The card is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 4:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time).

Ad

Trending

However, the bout between Sanchez and Velazquez is estimated to start at around 8:20 PM E.T. / 5:20 PM P.T.

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the upcoming bantamweight bout.

Ad

BKFC 70 Hollywood: Justin Ibarrola Sanchez vs. Abdiel Velazquez

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.