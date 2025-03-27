BKFC 70 Hollywood: Luis Palomino vs. Howard Davis: Live round-by-round updates

The BKFC 70 Hollywood Luis Palomino vs. Howard Davis round-by-round updates are here. They provide fans with real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming lightweight bare-knuckle boxing matchup set to main event this evening's card. No championship belt is on the line, but the stakes are high.

Palomino, who is 9-1, is coming off his first loss as a bare-knuckle boxer, having been outworked by Austin Trout at BKFC 57. He will be determined to rebound from the defeat and work his way back into the win column. Meanwhile, his opponent, Davis, is 7-2.

Moreover, Davis is on a two-fight win streak, and a victory over Palomino, a former BKFC two-division champion, would be tremendous for his work career, especially with MMA superstar Conor McGregor now at the helm promoting the organization. The two men compete over five, two-minute, rounds.

Despite Palomino's historic success in the past, NXT Bets lists him as a +112 underdog, while Davis is a -149 favorite. The card is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 4:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time). Unfortunately, there are no available times for when Palomino and Davis make their ringwalks.

However, an estimate for around 9:00 PM E.T. / 6:00 PM P.T. is expected for the headline bout at BKFC 70 Hollywood.

BKFC 70 Hollywood: Luis Palomino vs. Howard Davis

