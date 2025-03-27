  • home icon
  • MMA
  • BKFC 70 Hollywood: Luis Palomino vs. Howard Davis: Live round-by-round updates

BKFC 70 Hollywood: Luis Palomino vs. Howard Davis: Live round-by-round updates

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Mar 27, 2025 15:51 GMT
palo
Luis Palomino (left) vs. Howard Davis (right) takes place on BKFC 70 Hollywood [Image Courtesy: @luisbaboon via Instagram]

The BKFC 70 Hollywood Luis Palomino vs. Howard Davis round-by-round updates are here. They provide fans with real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming lightweight bare-knuckle boxing matchup set to main event this evening's card. No championship belt is on the line, but the stakes are high.

Ad

Palomino, who is 9-1, is coming off his first loss as a bare-knuckle boxer, having been outworked by Austin Trout at BKFC 57. He will be determined to rebound from the defeat and work his way back into the win column. Meanwhile, his opponent, Davis, is 7-2.

Moreover, Davis is on a two-fight win streak, and a victory over Palomino, a former BKFC two-division champion, would be tremendous for his work career, especially with MMA superstar Conor McGregor now at the helm promoting the organization. The two men compete over five, two-minute, rounds.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Despite Palomino's historic success in the past, NXT Bets lists him as a +112 underdog, while Davis is a -149 favorite. The card is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 4:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time). Unfortunately, there are no available times for when Palomino and Davis make their ringwalks.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

However, an estimate for around 9:00 PM E.T. / 6:00 PM P.T. is expected for the headline bout at BKFC 70 Hollywood.

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the lightweight bout.

Ad

BKFC 70 Hollywood: Luis Palomino vs. Howard Davis

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Ricardo Viagem
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी