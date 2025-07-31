  • home icon
  • BKFC 79 Sturgis: Gogo Slaveski vs. Julian Lane: Live round-by-round updates

BKFC 79 Sturgis: Gogo Slaveski vs. Julian Lane: Live round-by-round updates

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Jul 31, 2025 16:05 GMT
bkfc
Gogo Slaveski (left) vs. Julian Lane (right) takes place on Aug. 2 [Image Courtesy: @gogo_braveheart via Instagram]

The BKFC 79 Sturgis: Gogo Slaveski vs. Julian Lane round-by-round updates are here. They provide fans of bare-knukle boxing with real-time coverage and live scoring for the upcoming welterweight championship bout scheduled for Aug. 2, this Saturday.

Set for five, two-minute, rounds, Slaveski and Lane compete for the vacant BKFC welterweight title in the main event. Heading into the bout, Slaveski is undefeated at 6-0, with four knockouts/TKOs to his name. By contrast, Lane is 8-8, with three stoppages, and on a four-fight win streak.

Despite his excellent run of form, Lane isn't expected to win this weekend. NXTbets, via the BKFC's website, has Slaveski as a -277 favorite, while Lane is a +166 underdog. The card starts at 8:30 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 5:30 PM P.T. (Pacific Time) on Aug. 2.

However, Slaveski and Lane are expected to make their ringwalks at around 10:30 PM E.T. / 7:30 PM P.T.

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring for the upcoming welterweight title fight.

BKFC 79 Sturgis: Gogo Slaveski vs. Julian Lane

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.

Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.

Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.

Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw.

Edited by Ricardo Viagem
