BKFC 82 Newark purses and payouts: Estimated amounts Mike Perry, Jeremy Stephens and others could be making

BKFC 82 is set to take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Saturday, Oct. 4. The event promises a total of 12 thrilling matchups, showcasing a mix of emerging bare-knuckle boxers and seasoned veteran fighters.The main event features Mike Perry facing Jeremy Stephens for the title of 'King of Violence'. Additionally, the co-main event showcases a women's bare-knuckle boxing match between Jessica Borga and Christine Ferea, competing for the symbolic title of 'Queen of Violence'. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs we approach the event, let's look into the potential payouts that the fighters could receive for their participation in BKFC 82.What could Mike Perry and Jeremy Stephens be earning at BKFC 82?As the BKFC 82 event approaches, fans are eager to learn how much the fighters on the card are likely to earn. Although official payout details have not been disclosed, educated estimates can be made based on the fighters' past earnings and contractual trends.Both Mike Perry and Jeremy Stephens have impressive records in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships. Perry defeated Thiago Alves in his last BKFC bout, while Stephens claimed victory over former UFC champion Eddie Alvarez at BKFC Knucklemania V earlier this year.For his victory over Alves, Perry reportedly earned around $600,000. In contrast, Stephens was speculated to take home about $300,000 for his win against Alvarez, as official payouts were never publicly released.Heading into the upcoming fight, both Perry and Stephens are expected to earn more than they did in their last matches, given their standout bare-knuckle boxing records. Perry could potentially earn around $700,000, while Stephens might make approximately $400,000.What could Jessica Borga and Christine Ferea be earning at BKFC 82?Jessica Borga is a former Bellator MMA fighter with an undefeated record in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships. In her last fight against Hannah Rankin, she reportedly earned around $100,000.Her upcoming opponent, Christine Ferea, is a seasoned veteran in the BKFC with a record of 10-1. In her most recent fight against Christine Vicens, she earned approximately $40,000.As they prepare to face each other this weekend, Borga stands to earn around $150,000, while Ferea can potentially take home over $50,000.