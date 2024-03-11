BKFC Fight Night Miami: How to watch? Date, time, streaming, tickets, and all other details 

BKFC Fight Night Miami is set to take place at the Vivo! Dolphin Mall on Friday, March 16, 2024, at 8 PM EDT, and features an exciting lineup of bare-knuckle boxing bouts.

In the main event, Howard Davis and Sean Wilson will go head-to-head in a lightweight showdown. Davis, the former featherweight title challenger, will look to bounce back from his recent defeat and return to winning form.

Wilson, who hails from Omaha, Nebraska, will hope to secure his second consecutive victory after a successful outing in his previous bout.

Fans eager to witness the action live can purchase tickets ranging from $60 for general seating, to $250 for reserved VIP seating via Eventbrite.

For those unable to attend the event in person, the card will be available for streaming on the BKFC app. Viewers can access the live stream with a subscription priced at $7.99 per month, or $49.99 annually.

The Co-main event features a clash between rising flyweight contenders, Monica 'Fearless' Franco and Rosalinda 'Venum' Rodriguez.

Franco, who has a fair amount of MMA experience under her belt, will look to make a statement in her BKFC debut, while Rodriguez, a seasoned professional boxer, aims to maintain her undefeated streak.

In addition to the co-main event, Friday's lineup includes a highly anticipated welterweight battle between Joshuah 'Famez' Alvarez and Brandon Meyer.

'Famez' will hope to secure his third consecutive victory and further solidify his standing in the division. Meyer, on the other hand, will be looking to make his mark by claiming another significant win in the bare knuckle circuit. With both fighters hungry for success, Friday's event is poised to be one of the most intense cards in recent history.

What does the BKFC Miami card look like?

The BKFC:Fight Night Miami card is as follows:

Howard Davis vs. Sean Wilson (Lightweight main event)

R. Rodriguez vs. Monica Franco (Women's flyweight co-main event)

Joshuah Alvarez vs. Brandon Meyer (Welterweight)

E. Conception vs. Brian Jackson (Light- heavyweight)

Markus Suarez vs. Drew Nolan (Light- heavyweight)

Rohan Prado vs. Raymond Pell (Lightweight)

Wayna Reid vs. Jim Pulgar (Lightweight)

Dameko Labon vs. Jorge Bargallo (Bantamweight)

Julio Perez vs. Kory Moegenburg (Cruiserweight)