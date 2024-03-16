BKFC Fight Night Miami: Howard Davis vs. Sean Wilson: Full results 

BKFC Fight Night Miami was fight fans' dream, offering a card stacked with knockouts. Seven out of the nine bouts featured on the card ended via stoppages.

The fight card took place on Saturday, Match 16th, at the Vivo Dolphin Mall in Miami, Florida.

The main event featured a lightweight matchup between Howard Davis and Sean Wilson. Davis is ranked No.5 in the division, and a win against Wilson was sure to improve his standing in the weight class, and he did just that.

After starting the second round aggressively, Davis dropped his opponent with a barrage of punches, sending him down to the canvas. While the 41-year-old Wilson miraculously got back up to his feet, another flurry dropped him again, forcing the referee to stop the contest.

Watch Howard Davis TKO Sean Wilson below:

In the co-main bout of the card, women's flyweights Monica Franco and Rosalinda Rodriguez engaged in an exhilarating back-and-forth contest, averaging a little above fifty punches per round.

Ultimately, Rodriguez forced a stoppage, clinching a third-round TKO win over her opponent. With the win, the 37-year-old has improved her record to 2-0, while her opponent concedes her first loss in the premier bare-knuckle boxing promotion.

Watch Monica Franco and Rosalinda Rodriguez in action at BKFC Fight Night Miami below:

Both fighters were unranked going into the bout, but with Rodriguez now on a two-fight streak in the promotion, it might not be long before she appears in the rankings.

BKFC Fight Night Miami: Other results

With the main and co-main events out of the way, let's see how the other fighters on the card have fared.

The welterweight bout between Brandon Meyer and Joshua 'Famez' Alvarez ended in a unanimous decision win in favor of Meyer. The judges scored the contest 49-45, 48-46, and 48-35, all in favor of the winner.

In another bout on the card, Markus Suarez closed shop early as he earned a first-round KO over Marcus Williamson in their light heavyweight matchup.

In another lightweight matchup on the card, Rohan Prado also cruised his way to victory, earning a 31-second TKO win against Ray Pell. In the second light heavyweight matchup on the card, Eduardo Concepcion defeated Alvin Davis via KO in the opening round.

Watch Rohan Prado TKO Ray Pell at BKFC Fight Night Miami below:

Expand Tweet

Check out the rest of the results from BKFC Fight Night Miami below:

Wayna Reid def. Jim Pulgar via unanimous decision (lightweight bout)

Dameko Lanbon def. Jorge Bargallo via TKO (1:44 of Round 1) (bantamweight bout)

Julio Perez def. Korey Moegenburg via KO (0:30 of Round 1) (cruiserweight)