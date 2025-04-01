BKFC fighter with family ties to Conor McGregor predicts how/why the Irishman would be successful in bare-knuckle boxing

According to someone who comes from the same clan as Conor McGregor, the former two-division UFC champion could thrive in BKFC if he crossed over. Appearing on Bare Knuckle Bowker, Hannah Rankin discussed her looming battle with Jessica Borga for the inaugural BKFC women's featherweight title at BKFC Dubai on April 5.

Rankin, a former gloved boxing champion aims to become a two-sport world champion in the bare knuckle boxing world. Describing the familial ties between herself and BKFC's partial owner McGregor, Rankin said:

"We are from the same clan. So I'm a direct descendant of Rob Roy MacGregor. So my family goes all the way back in history with Scotland. So obviously that's the Celtic connection there, the Celtic blood."

Talking about how McGregor would do if he ever dropped the gloves to fight in BKFC, Rankin said:

"I think Conor's got a really interesting style that would actually really work well in bare knuckle. He picks his punches perfectly. He's a very accurate puncher and that's very important for bare knuckle boxing."

"If you're not in close, you need to be picking those shots and moving. He has always had a good track record of that. So yeah, I think it would be exciting to see him over in bare knuckle."

Check out Hannah Rankin's comments on how Conor McGregor would do if he came to BKFC below (4:44 and 33:36):

Conor McGregor welcomes Mike Perry back to BKFC

It's almost been a year since Mike Perry last competed at BKFC Knuckle Mania IV, finishing former champion Thiago Alves at KnuckleMania IV.

When 'Platinum' was finished inside the distance last summer against Jake Paul in a boxing bout, Conor McGregor took to his social media as the partial owner of BKFC mentioned that Perry had been fired from the promotion.

The 36-year-old has seemingly changed his tune from last July as he commented on how Perry should come home to BKFC during the post-fight press conference at BKFC 70. When the Dublin native commented on wanting Perry to return to the BKFC ranks, Conor McGregor quipped (via MMA Junkie by way of The Mac Life):

"Mike should come home. He still shows love to the game, and we'll always have love for Mike Perry, for sure. Yeah, me and Mike would be a great fight for sure."

That contest has been teased for the last two years, following McGregor entering the ring at BKFC 41 for a faceoff with Perry after the latter finished Luke Rockhold inside the distance in April 2023.

