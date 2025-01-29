BKFC founder Dave Feldman addresses $25 million tournament updates: "We have the whole thing mapped out"

BKFC president Dave Feldman has provided updates on their massive $25 million tournament. Speaking to Ariel Helwani, Feldman presented a timeline for when fans can hear major announcements on the globe-trotting bare-knuckle fight tournament.

Feldman initially stated that auditions can have over 20,000 applicants across the world, with various countries involved. He added that the 64-man bracket will have a winner, who would bag a whopping $15 million.

Feldman said about the most recent updates on BKFC's $25-million tourney:

"There will be [names, dates, etc] in two weeks. We have the whole thing mapped out. I thought we're going to get it done sooner, just too many delays with what we had to do. We're going to complete the whole entire thing next weekend, then announce at the end of the following week. So everything's tied up. Some great things have happened since then. We've got some really good territories that want to host these events that are going to help fund it for us."

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Listen to Feldman here:

Expand Tweet

BKFC president Dave Feldman says DAZN instrumental in bringing $25 million bare-knuckle tournament to life

Near the end of the clip, Dave Feldman named boxing promotion DAZN as a possible broadcast partner of the multi-event tourney. Back in September, BKFC announced a massive deal with DAZN, allowing them to broadcast with and utilize the promotion's massive reach, to the tune of 20 million subscribers.

Expand Tweet

Feldman said:

"[We're] having great conversations with DAZN as possibly be the home of this thing and I think that's going to truly change the whole entire game for us."

Dave Feldman is right. With the DAZN partnering with BKFC, the bare-knuckle boxing promotion will get a massive boost in popularity and further legitimize their sport in the eyes of the mainstream.

Since it was only founded in 2018, BKFC has weathered storms of criticism but managed to survive and be recognized as a major combat sports league. In April 2024, the promotion announced that Conor McGregor had become one of its part-owners, massively increasing the league's relevance.

With DAZN signing on and a $25-million tournament happening in different countries, BKFC is surely here to stay.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.