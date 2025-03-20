BKFC to promote "legal, sanctioned, and regulated hockey fights" in Ice Wars: Launch date, rule set, and what fans are saying about it 

The BKFC is making some significant moves in the combat sports space. The bare-knuckle boxing promotion recently announced that they have invested in a new organization, BKFC Ice Wars, that will promote sanctioned ice hockey fights.

Founded by BKFC executive Charlie Nama, this new promotion aims to integrate the excitement of fighting with the pace of ice hockey. The promotion also revealed that the fights will take place in a 900-square-foot enclosure specially designed for ice fighting.

In a statement per MMA Fighting, the BKFC assured fans that this would be "legal, sanctioned and regulated hockey fights" and aim to pit "fighters from around the world against each other on a sheet of ice" in the Ice Box. The first BKFC Ice Wars event is set to go down on June 14 at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort in Michigan. There are six events reportedly planned for 2025.

The BKFC Ice Wars will also implement its own rules, with each bout being at least three rounds with a maximum of five rounds. Each round shall be no more than 90 seconds with a 60-second break between screens. There shall be two referees and three judges.

There will be four weight classes - lightweight, middleweight, cruiserweight, and heavyweight. Every fighter will wear four-ounce MMA gloves while sporting traditional hockey jerseys and equipment.

After @mma_kings shared the news in an X post, fans flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.

One fan jokingly wrote:

"This beats Ultimate Slapping."

Another fan roasted Power Slap League and wrote:

"Better than Power Slap."

Check out some more reactions below:

BKFC superstar Mike Perry discusses Conor McGregor firing him after Jake Paul defeat

Mike Perry isn't paying too much attention to what Conor McGregor types on social media. The BKFC superstar recently addressed the Irishman seemingly firing him via a series of X posts after his boxing loss against Jake Paul last July.

In an interview with talkSPORT, Perry revealed that he was still in the BKFC and owned a stake in the promotion. Dismissing McGregor's heated X posts, he said:

"Of course, I'm still with BKFC. I have stakes in the company. I have an extensive contract that I'm looking to fulfill, and it is just a matter of time... He ain't my boss. He ain't telling me nothing. I'm my own boss." [H/t: talkSPORT]

