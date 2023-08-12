BKFC stream: Where can you watch/ re-watch Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 48?

The BKFC is back with another exciting event that is going down at the Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico. A flyweight title match between former UFC title challenger John Dodson and JR Ridge will headline the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 48 event. The event will also mark popular YouTuber Bryce Hall's bare-knuckle debut against Gee Perez.

The event is available to stream on the BKFC+ App and also on YouTube pay-per-view. Viewers just have to visit the promotion's official YouTube channel and can watch the full card. The channel is called Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

Alternatively, fans can also watch the event or replay the action on the FITE TV and FUBO Sports channels for free on YouTube.

Check out the YouTube link below:

BKFC 48 results and updates

BKFC has a new men's flyweight champion. John Dodson managed to become the promotion's first-ever men's flyweight champion after securing an impressive first-round TKO over JR Ridge.

In the co-main event, Keith Richardson beat Derek Perez via first-round TKO, and famed YouTube sensation Bryce Hall won his bare-knuckle debut against Gee Perez via second-round TKO.

Elsewhere on the card, Joshua Moreno defeated Jeremy Sauceda via another first-round TKO. Sauceda's corner decided to throw in the towel after the fighter was down and out.