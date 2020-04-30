Black Belt Magazine and Combat Go, in association with Bellator MMA, have officially announced 'Fight Back', a virtual martial arts training event featuring the world’s biggest Martial Artists. The funds raised from the event will be used for the benefit of American Red Cross relief efforts, directly providing support for medical professionals on the frontline, trying to fight the spread of the ongoing pandemic.

The week-long virtual event will take place on Black Belt Magazine’s Facebook page on May 4th to 8th. Each day covers over 8 hours of instruction from an A-list line up of world champions, trainers, and legends, including leading instructor Billy Blanks, Bill Wallace, Demian Maia, Chael Sonnen, Lyoto Machida, Tim Kennedy, and Rickson Gracie. The event also includes the Facebook premiere of exclusive interviews featuring martial arts superstars Dan Inosanto, Michael Jai White, Carlos Machado, Demetrious Johnson, and more.

MMA community joins hands for a noble cause

The seminars will replay the following week on Black Belt Magazine’s YouTube channel and Combat Go, a free digital TV channel that is available on Roku Channel, Xumo, Jungo SBS, and Stirr in the United States.

Michael Dillard, President of Black Belt Magazine said that the martial arts industry is joining hands "to help give back to healthcare professionals and first responders on the frontlines during these unprecedented times".

“The martial arts industry is in a unique position to help give back to healthcare professionals and first responders on the frontlines during these unprecedented times. We are honored to be part of this global martial arts experience Fight Back with our partners Black Belt Magazine, Bellator, and Ellis Island Honors Society to support the American Red Cross in the global fight to end COVID-19.”

Donations will be made in cooperation with the Ellis Island Honours Society. 100% of the proceeds will go to relief efforts, directly supporting American Red Cross.

More details about the event can be found on Black Belt Magazine’s website and Combat Go’s Facebook page.