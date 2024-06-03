"Blame Eddie for wrapping AJ in cotton wool" - Fans react to Tony Bellew blaming "politics" for Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder bout miss

Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder once appeared to be on a collision course as both were heavyweight champions with tremendous knockout power. 'AJ' captured the IBF title in 2016 while adding the WBA and WBO titles in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

Meanwhile, 'The Bronze Bomber' captured the WBC title in 2015, holding the belt until 2020.

While many expected the two to fight for the undisputed heavyweight title, the bout failed to materialize. After Wilder's latest loss - a fifth-round knockout loss to Zhilei Zhang - it appears unlikely that the two will ever share the ring. Tony Bellew recently blamed politics for the bout not taking place, posting the following on X:

"This is what happens when politics get in the way of GREAT fights! We have been robbed of a true classic here!! I wish Deontay Wilder well and hope he now thinks about his wealth and ultimately his HEALTH! When there is a huge fight there to be made, MAKE IT! 😔"

Trending

Check out Tony Bellew's tweet on Anthony Joshua vs. Deontay Wilder below:

Expand Tweet

Fans reacted by weighing in on the potential clash. @choosycol believes the blame lies with Eddie Hearn, stating:

"Blame Eddie for wrapping AJ in cotton wool"

@theGroceryBoys claimed that the bout would have been one-sided for Joshua:

"This would never have been a classic. AJ would have always won this fight easily. I'm so sorry but Wilder can't box."

@spikelovesspor1 chimed in, disagreeing with the notion:

"It’s easy to say this now that wilder is a shell of himself but pre fury fights wilder while not being a good boxer was a devastating puncher if 50 something year old klitschko and Teletubbi Ruiz put Joshua down wilder could have most definitely done it but we’ll never know 🤷‍♂️"

@Sk1nner17 labeled the fight's failure to materialize as a lose-lose:

"Happens to often and we all know the fights that should happen but don’t because of either promotor protection of their cash cow or avoidance due to capability. The fans get robbed of great fights and fighters get robbed of legacy, it’s a lose, lose."

Check out the best fan reactions below:

Fan reactions

Lennox Lewis believes Deontay Wilder should retire from boxing

Deontay Wilder has not looked the same as of late, dropping his past two fights. Lennox Lewis suggested that 'The Bronze Bomber' should retire after he suffered a knockout loss to Zhilei Zhang this past weekend.

The International Boxing Hall of Famer took to x to state the following:

"The @BronzeBomber told us before the fight that he would retire if he didn’t win. I think that’s a wise decision. He’s more than carved out a life in which he can take care or his daughter, 💪🏾 so before he suffers any more damage, it’s best to leave the game with ur faculties intact because there’s a LOT more life to live after boxing. #zhangwilder #riyadhseason"

Check out Lennox Lewis' tweet on Deontay Wilder below:

Expand Tweet

Wilder has not looked the same since his first-round knockout victory over his friend Robert Helenius in Oct. 2022. The former WBC heavyweight champion spoke about the dangers of boxing following the victory. He appeared to lack his usual aggression in his return 14 months later, which he attributed to an ayahuasca retreat.