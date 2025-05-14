"Blessed by God to get here" - Johan Ghazali reflects on his meteoric rise through ONE Championship's Muay Thai ranks

Blue-chip Muay Thai prospect Johan Ghazali may be one of the youngest fighters in ONE, but he already has the name recognition of a longtime veteran owing to his relentless pursuit of excellence in training and proving his quality every time he fights. Before he steps inside the ONE Circle for the ninth time, the world's largest martial arts promotion shared a video of a 16-year-old 'Jojo' honing his striking to show fans how much of his current success is founded on his dedication.
Check out the entire video below, which ONE posted on Instagram:
In the comments section, the now 18-year-old rising star wrote:
"Hard work, dedication, sacrifice and being blessed by God to get here. Alhamdullilah #25days."
After a stellar 5-0 start to his ONE tenure with four finishes, the Malaysian-American has dropped two of his last three bouts. His most recent outing was a unanimous decision defeat to Johan Estupinan this past January.
Ghazali will look to return to the winner's circle by defeating Diego Paez at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
The entire event will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.
Johan Ghazali eyeing rematch with Johan Estupinan after ONE Fight Night 32
Despite a tough draw awaiting him at ONE Fight Night 32, Johan Ghazali already has his sights set on a future rematch with Johan Estupinan.
Speaking with Combat Sports Today, the Rentap Muay Thai Gym and Superbon Training Camp athlete said:
"There are a bunch. My division is stacked, honestly, but as of now, after Diego Paez, I want to rematch... I want to rematch with the guy from my last fight because right now he's the number five ranked. So, I want to get things right."