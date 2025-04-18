"Blood for blood" - Fans feel the sheer pain Nong-O Hama puts his body in to achieve legendary power between the ropes

An otherworldly dedication to hard work and excellence has always been at the core of Nong-O Hama's legendary Muay Thai career, and ONE Championship fans recently got a good look at his commitment to greatness via social media.
The world's largest martial arts promotion recently shared a video on Instagram featuring a close-up look at how much punishment Nong-O takes to his shins in training camp to strengthen them for battle inside the circle.
Check out the full video below:
Fans were equal parts astounded and in pain at seeing the Thai icon's shins getting badly bruised. They shared their thoughts in the comments section, writing:
"Blood for blood."
"It hurts just kicking my broom stick at 50% I can only imagine lol."
"No pain no gain..... 🔥🔥🔥🔥😍😍"
"Damn... Broke my shins while watching."
The pain that Nong-O undergoes every single training camp in preparation for his fights is nothing compared to losing, which is why he was able to put together a 10-fight winning streak while defending the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship seven times to start his ONE tenure.
However, luck has not favored Nong-O in four of his last five fights, with his most recent showing being a narrow split-decision defeat to Kongthoranee Sor Sommai in February.
Nong-O set to cross paths with Kongthoranee again on May 2
Because their first meeting could have truly gone either way, the promotion is giving fans exactly what they want by having Nong-O and Kongthoranee fight again.
Their second go-around will take place in the show-closer of ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2 inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
The entire event will be available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.