  • "Blood for blood" - Fans grimace at the absolute carnage Lucas Gabriel and Zhang Lipeng at ONE Fight Night 31

By Nissi Icasiano
Modified May 06, 2025 16:25 GMT
Lucas Gabriel [Photo via ONE Championship]
Fans were taken on an emotional rollercoaster as Lucas Gabriel and Zhang Lipeng pushed each other to their limits, leaving it all in the ring — blood, sweat, and tears included. The two warriors clashed in a lightweight MMA contest on the supporting card of ONE Fight Night 31, held before an energetic crowd at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Friday, May 2.

Aware of his opponent's terrifying knockout power, Gabriel knew he had a point to prove. Right from the get-go, Gabriel launched a furious onslaught of punches and kicks, overwhelming his seasoned Chinese opponent with sheer aggression.

Once the encounter hit the canvas, the Brazilian took control with vicious ground-and-pound that eventually opened up a deep cut on Zhang. This turned the duel into a blood-soaked battle.

Zhang fought valiantly to fend off Gabriel's advances on the mat, but the Brazilian was unyielding at every turn. Midway through the third round, referee Olivier Coste was compelled to briefly pause the action to clean the blood off both competitors before resuming the affair.

Check out that moment below:

The video embedded above drew mixed reactions in the comments section. Check out some of the comments below:

Comments from Instagram
Gabriel maintained his blistering pace in the dying minutes of the tilt, doing enough to secure a unanimous decision victory.

Lucas Gabriel leaves Lumpinee an engaged man

Lucas Gabriel may have gone through the wringer with Zhang Lipeng at ONE Fight Night 31, but he made sure to mark the occasion in unforgettable fashion.

Right in the center of the ring, with their young daughter looking on, Gabriel dropped to one knee and proposed to his longtime girlfriend. She accepted, making for one of the more wholesome moments in ONE Championship history.

Watch the heartfelt moment below:

Nissi Icasiano

A sports journalist with over 10 years of experience, Nissi Icasiano has previously contributed to well-known platforms such as Rappler, Tiebreaker Times, International Business Times, ABS-CBN News, and currently, Sportskeeda. With a background in Legal Management, his attention to detail and thorough research shape his journalistic style.

Nissi specializes in MMA, particularly ONE Championship, and his love for the sport is evident in his in-depth coverage of its athletes and events. He has reported on major milestone events, including Demetrious Johnson’s final fight at ONE Championship's first U.S. event.

Nissi's hands-on experience in the sport of boxing enhances his understanding of combat sports. His dedication towards delivering informative and compelling content makes him a reliable source for MMA fans.

In his spare time, Nissi takes joy in spending time with his young daughter.

