Bo Nickal fires back at fan questioning his MMA wrestling: "Lmao too easy"

Bo Nickal, currently ranked #15 in the UFC middleweight division as of Feb. 4, 2025, is no stranger to high-level competition. A dominant force in both freestyle and folkstyle wrestling before transitioning to MMA, he has built a reputation for overwhelming opponents with his grappling.

However, despite his decorated wrestling background, some fans have questioned whether his skills have truly been tested inside the Octagon. A recent online exchange added fuel to the discussion when a fan pointed out that Nickal’s MMA wrestling hasn’t been as dominant as expected. A fan challenged his MMA and wrestling, pointing out that it hasn’t looked as dominant as his high-level wrestling credentials suggest:

"I mean so far in the UFC your MMA wrestling hasn’t been very impressive and doesn’t match your actual high level wrestling credentials, which kinda proves his point"

Trending

Nickal responded with a confident dismissal, stating:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

“I haven’t even had to wrestle anyone lmao too easy.”

Check out the comment on Nickal's post below:

Expand Tweet

Bo Nickal confident in his Skills: "I could wrestle in the olympics right now and still pick me"

Bo Nickal, a former NCAA Division I national champion, has steamrolled through his early MMA competition with ease, showcasing dominant grappling and finishing ability. His confidence remains sky-high, as he has openly expressed interest in facing top contenders, including Khamzat Chimaev. With his wrestling pedigree and ever-improving striking, Nickal believes he can compete with the division’s elite, despite still being in the early stages of his UFC career. His rapid rise has drawn both praise and skepticism, with many eager to see how he performs against higher-level opposition.

Appearinf in a podcast with Henry Cejudo, Nickal said:

"My goal has always been to be UFC champion, pound-for-pound number one fighter in the world. So when I call out guys like Khamzat, it's because I think he's really good, and I want to fight the best. I think this last fight, even though people didn’t love the performance, was a great step in the right direction. I dominated a veteran, a guy who has 26 fights, for three straight rounds just using striking. I didn’t even use my biggest asset."

Nickal further added saying:

"I think people are now saying, “Oh, Bo, he can’t wrestle,” this or that. Like, bro, trust me, I can wrestle. You could put me in the World Championship, the Olympics, any of the toughest tournaments with the toughest guys in the world right now, off zero wrestling matches in the last four years, and I’d still pick me."

Check out Nickal's comments on the video below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.