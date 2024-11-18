Bo Nickal opens up about his "deal" with Donald Trump regarding UFC 309 and U.S. presidential elections

Bo Nickal recently revealed the discussion between him and President Donald Trump after the former's victory at UFC 309. Initially, Nickal paid tribute to the current US president by appreciating his love for golf before getting into the inaudible discussion.

Nickal's UFC 309 encounter ended with another victory for him. The Pennsylvania native defended his rival, Paul Craig's strikes well throughout the fight. He won the first two rounds with precise strikes, which found their way through Craig's guard.

Nickal turned up the heat in the later part of the third round. One of his strikes also opened up a cut under Craig's eye, causing all three judges to rate the fight 30-27 in Nickal's favor.

Trending

Almost every UFC fan watching Nickal's fight also witnessed his discussion with President Trump. But it was inaudible to most because of the buzzing crowd in the arena.

A recent Instagram post from Nickal detailed the matter he discussed during his dialogue with the current US president. He wrote:

"The deal was, he [Trump] won, so I had to win"

Donald Trump named Bo Nickal one of his favorites in the current UFC roster

Trump discovered a new way of reaching out to the masses during his 2024 US Presidential election campaign. He appeared on the platforms of a few noted podcasts, including The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE).

During this time, President Trump also appeared on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, naming Bo Nickal as one of his favorite fighters on the current UFC roster. He was also aware of Nickal's pre-UFC achievements. He said:

"There's somebody named Bo Nickal who I think is gonna be a great. He's a fighter [I look forward to]. He was an All-American [champion], I think probably four-time [actually three-time], I'm not even sure. He went to Penn State [Pennsylvania State University] and he's phenomenal as a fighter."

Check out Donald Trump's comment about Bo Nickal below (18:47):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback