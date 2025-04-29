Bo Nickal pens three-word reaction to MrBeast's 100 men vs. a Gorilla challenge, fans react: "I'm buying that PPV"

UFC middleweight star Bo Nickal threw his name into the hat for Mr. Beast's "100 men vs. a Gorilla" challenge. This challenge is just the latest iteration of the age-old debate of humans going against wild animals in a hypothetical physical confrontation.
While it wouldn't be much of a fight if one man goes against a full-grown silverback gorilla, the sheer size and number of a hundred men compells one to think at the very least. Add in high-caliber wrestlers like Bo Nickal into the roster, then the argument is starting to get interesting.
Nickal reposted the announcement on X with the caption:
"I’m in."
Fans are loving this, with @TradewindTruth saying:
"I’m buying that PPV. Dayna really needs to get on this"
Meanwhile, @NicklausWeste had a point:
"Question Bo, you gotta know damn well that gorilla is gonna kill a few, even if animal rights allows you to only "restrain it so, who's going in 1st? No room for 100 simultaneously attacking. Some skulls are definitely getting cracked."
Here are more comments:
Bo Nickal confident that he won't need his wrestling against Reinier de Ridder
Bo Nickal will lock horns against former two-division ONE world champion and surging UFC middleweight Reinier de Ridder at UFC on ESPN 67 on May 3.
'The Dutch Knight' is on a good run in a promotion, scoring back-to-back submission wins over Gerald Meerschaert and Kevin Holland, respectively.
This will be a battle of grapplers as both Nickal and de Ridder are known to utilize their wrestling and BJJ backgrounds to near-perfection. To the undefeated Nickal, however, he doesn't seem so keen on using his wrestling against his Dutch foe.
Nickal said in a video released to his social media:
There's a chance I shouldn't take down this fight. But I don't know. I'm kind of turning into a striker, so we'll see... Yeah, I'm working on it. Know, it's developing, getting better. I think that I'm a natural, natural striker, so... Over hands there, that's without a doubt, there's no doubt about that.''
Check out Bo Nickal's comments below: