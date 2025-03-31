Bo Nickal reflects on hypothetical Brock Lesnar NIL deal

Undefeated UFC middleweight contender Bo Nickal recently responded to a post on X by amateur wrestler Yianni Diakomihalis. The individual asked fans which college wrestler in history would have secured the biggest NIL deal. Nickal promptly chimed in by saying that UFC and WWE legend Brock Lesnar would have fetched one of the biggest deals.

The three-time NCAA champion Bo Nickal is currently one of the hottest prospects in UFC's 185-pound division. Nickal currently boasts a 7-0 record and is coming off a dominant unanimous decision victory against Paul Craig in his last bout at UFC 309.

Diakomihalis recently uploaded a post on X in which he posed a question:

"Which college wrestler throughout history would've had the biggest NIL deal if the portal existed during their time."

NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) deals enable collegiate athletes to earn monetary profits, sponsorships and brand deals.

Check out the post below:

Diakomihalis' post sparked fan reactions on the platform. Fellow collegiate wrestler Bo Nickal also quickly joined the conversation and wrote:

"Brock Lesnar NIL would have been insane."

Check out Bo Nickal's post below:

Bo Nickal excited to clash with Khamzat Chimaev

Bo Nickal has been steadily climbing the welterweight rankings since making his UFC debut in 2023. Nickal is coming off a commendable victory against Paul Craig and is now scheduled to lock horns with Reinier de Ridder in May this year.

Nickal recently appeared in an interview for Home of Fight during which he claimed that his clash against Khamzat Chimaev would be the third most exciting fight that the UFC can make right now.

The 29-year-old said:

“I think as far as the fights in the UFC, you’ve got at the top, Jones and Aspinall, you got Ilia potentially with Islam or another 55’er and then I think right after that, the most exciting fight next is me and Khamzat. That’s something that the fans need to see, that I want to see, I’m sure he wants it as well so I just got to keep winning fights and we’ll make it happen.”

Check out Bo Nickal's comments below (21:35):

